Melania Trump Torn Apart With Anti-Bullying Jabs For Defending Trump’s Tweets

The floodgates have opened up, accusing Melania Trump of seeing herself as an advocate against online bullying, unless, of course, it is her husband doing the bullying on social media. Trump’s recent tweets about the MSNBC hosts have taken on a life of their own with this story heard from different points of view on every social media site, news sites, and blogger pages. It’s also covered to the point of saturation on just about all the TV networks during their news hours. Was this Trump actually engaging in cyber-bullying or was he retaliating after being a victim of cyber and media bullying himself?

President Trump pulls no punches, which he told the media and the nation from the get-go before he took the oath of office. This is what Sarah Huckabee Sanders reminded the members of the media at Thursday’s media conference from the White House. Donald Trump won’t start it, but if he gets verbally punched, he will up the ante with his comeback. Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to the podium today and told the media that President Trump will not sit back and be attacked by the liberal media and Hollywood elitists and not hit back. It doesn’t work that way with this president.

Is Trump bullying? No, that’s not the case, Sarah adamantly stated over and over again. She bit back at the members of the media wanting to know where the outrage is from them, who were sitting in the audience, with all verbal attacks aimed at the nation’s president. As far as Trump hitting back, Sarah said, They knew what they were getting when they elected Donald Trump and he won overwhelmingly. The A.V. Club reports how Huckabee-Sanders told Bill Hemmer on Fox News earlier today, “I don’t think that the president has ever been someone who gets attacked and doesn’t push back.”

Melania Trump is against cyberbullying (that is, unless Donald is doing the bullying) https://t.co/VsKdXyXDxc pic.twitter.com/pxYH2TX8yq — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 29, 2017

Sarah quoted the amount of time the mainstream media spent reporting on the important issues that the Trump administration is currently working today. The topics of taxes to healthcare were awarded a pittance of time in comparison to the 353 minutes spent waging negative reports against the president and driving a false narrative on Russia.

After the media spent that amount of time waging personal attacks against a president in the public arena, you cannot expect any president to sit back and take it. This was something Huckabee repeated a few times when the reporters in the White House press room just wouldn’t let the recent Trump tweets go. Huckabee was seen live on Fox News Thursday afternoon during that press conference.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

When Trump got wind of the bad mouthing that was coming from the hosts of the MSNBC show Morning Joe, it hit a cord with the president. He was once on great terms with the hosts, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. In a few tweets, he told the story of those two hanging around Mar-a-Lago and “insisting on joining” Trump.

Calling them “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and “Psycho Joe,” Trump also added in that “she was bleeding badly from a face-lift,” and Trump “said no!” He didn’t want them to join him. This caused a storm across the nation with the media, social media, and with anti-Trump people alike.

Melania Trump’s promise to go after cyber bullying is on the line now and she’s been slammed with remarks pointing out that her husband is the biggest online bully of them all. But is that true?

This seems relevant today. Whatever happened to Melania Trump’s anti-bullying crusade? https://t.co/JWxl5tsHG2 pic.twitter.com/eOdeYd5A14 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 29, 2017

As Sarah Huckabee points out, 353 minutes were spent on reporting negative news on Trump last month. This was in comparison to 47 minutes on the decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord, which was made by Trump. They spent 17 minutes on the plan to repeal and replace Obamacare and 12 minutes on the travel ban Trump is pushing through. Forty-seven seconds went to tax reform.

These numbers were compiled by MRC. According to the Daily Caller, “MRC analysts reviewed 364 Trump-related news stories on broadcast network evening shows in the five weeks since May 17.” These were the numbers they were left with after studying these news shows. She told the media that the people who can change this are sitting in the room. They can set the table for a more productive reporting of the news.

As far as Melania Trump, she stands by her husband and she is getting the full brunt of the fury because of it. According to Newsweek, Melania’s statement about Trump’s tweet got the ire up in the anti-Trump population. Melania Trump’s communications director told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, “As the first lady has stated publicly…when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder.” This was sent out to the masses via a tweet from the CNN reporter.

[Featured Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]