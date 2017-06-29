Oklahoma Dad Promises Man Texting His Daughter ‘Sex In A Tent’ To Lure Him To Their Home And Tackle Him

A Del City, Oklahoma, father lured the 33-year-old man “sexting” his 15-year-old daughter to their home by promising him “sex in a tent.” What the dad did next had many parents across America cheering.

Security camera footage from the Oklahoma home shows the Del City tackling the accused pedophile to the ground after he walked onto their property. The teenager’s father has not yet been identified in the press.

When speaking to reporters from local KOCO, the Oklahoma dad said he discovered the inappropriate conversations between the grown man and his young teenage daughter by using the Family Time app. The application allows parents to monitor the electronic communications of their children.

The Del City father reported the sexually explicit messages from the 33-year-old man to his minor daughter to the police. Not wanting to take the chance that his child and the grown man would take their virtual relationship to the physical level, he decided to launch a sting operation to catch him.

The clever dad posed as his daughter online and invited the possible pedophile to the family’s home to have sex in a backyard tent. The teenager’s stepmother sat in the tent and waited for the 33-year-old man to arrive on the evening on June 22.

Other family members were waiting nearby for the man’s arrival as well. After the man pulls back the tent flap and peeks inside, he is tackled and taken to the ground by a nephew of the father.

A cousin of the father then quickly emerges from the darkness and helps hold the suspected pedophile to the ground. The Oklahoma father appears on the video carrying zip ties. The man’s feet and hands are then bound and he is held in place until Del City police officers arrive on the scene.

The unidentified 33-year-old man was arrested on charges of using a phone and social media to communicate with a minor and unlawful communication by the use of technology, KSWO reports. The suspect was not injured during his capture by the Oklahoma dad and his male relatives.

The 15-year-old girl was inside the family home and was totally unaware of the sting operation unfolding outside.

“So the moment he entered my yard, that point in time, I had to do what was right as a father,” the Oklahoma dad told the press.

While Del City Police Department Major Jody Suit said she does not recommend citizens crafting their own sting operations to catch possible criminals, she does understand the father’s motivation. Suit said as a fellow parent, she doesn’t blame him at all. The Oklahoma police official added that it is a parent’s right to protect their children.

