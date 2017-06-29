‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Nathan Griffith’s ‘It’s A Boy Tweet’: What It Really Meant

Nathan Griffith, who fathered a child with controversial Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans, recently tweeted “It’s a boy!” while tagging his current girlfriend in the social media post. Immediately, it sent rumors swirling that Nathan Griffith was about to be a father again, which made some fans of the series squirm.

In the past, Teen Mom 2’s Nathan Griffith hasn’t been the most solid or mature cast member. He has been arrested for driving drunk and for domestic violence. At one point, it was alleged that he had climbed into his ex-girlfriend’s window and choked her while she was just trying to get some shut-eye.

Nathan Griffith and Jenelle Evans are also battling for custody of their son, Kaiser, and Nathan has hinted that Jenelle has been abusing their son thanks to several photos that show him with bruising on his upper arm. Jenelle, however, has explained that this isn’t the case at all, and he has been getting the bruising from running into the top stair at the brand new house she shares with her fiancé, David Eason.

Is Nathan Griffith expecting a baby with his newest girlfriend?

Teen Mom 2 fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as he was actually just talking about getting a new puppy.

Progress ???????? A post shared by Nathan Joseph Griffith (@nathanjgriffith) on May 3, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

When fans called him out on whether he was planning to have a child with his new woman, he got incredibly defensive, saying he was here for their entertainment, not the entertainment of those who are reading his tweets and following his Instagram.

He has also been very openly critical about Jenelle Evans having a baby after their son Kaiser.

At one point, Nathan Griffith was fantasizing about getting Jenelle back, but it seems that he’s lost all hope on that front. The deal was sealed when she decided to have her youngest daughter, Ensley, with fiancé David Eason.

However, Nathan Griffith isn’t rushing into fatherhood again just yet. The reality TV star also has an older daughter from a previous relationship and says he is open to dating other women with children.

❤️ A post shared by Nathan Joseph Griffith (@nathanjgriffith) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:39am PST

[Featured Image by Nathan Griffith/Instagram]