Katie Maloney Divorce: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Issues Statement About Marriage

Katie Maloney was thrilled when Tom Schwartz asked her to marry him, and she started planning their wedding immediately. However, things quickly turned sour over the issue of finances, as Katie wanted a big dream wedding. Tom, on the other hand, was fine with a cheaper wedding. The issue over finances was just one of many problems that these two had to deal with, and many folks felt that the marriage was doomed from the beginning. Over the past couple of days, people have questioned whether these two are indeed divorcing as there have been many rumors about them.

According to a new Bravo report, Katie Maloney has now issued a statement about her marriage. As it turns out, they are not splitting up. On Twitter, their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Jax Taylor, hinted that Tom has messed up big time and their marriage was over. Sure, Jax could just have been causing trouble, but he could also just be playing around, feeding into the rumors to confuse people. Katie’s comments that the marriage is perfectly fine proves that not all rumors are true. In fact, it sounds like married life may be better than the dating life for these two.

“We are madly in love. I feel like marriage really suits us. We’ve been through so much, especially since last summer,” Maloney has revealed, with Tom adding, “It’s been smooth sailing.”

It sounds like the pair is still in the honeymoon phase, even though they have been dating for years. It wasn’t always an easy road for the couple, and Tom questioned whether he should truly marry Katie. In addition, their joint bachelor-bachelorette parties were plagued by old rumors that Tom had cheated on Maloney while in Las Vegas years prior. This wasn’t exactly the right way to start a marriage.

But when Katie and Tom got married, there wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd. Despite recent reports that Schwartz is angry at his wife for spending too much time with the mean girls, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, it sounds like he doesn’t mind at all.

