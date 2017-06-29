The Token Ring Will Soon Replace Your Keys, Credit Cards, And Save Your Passwords, Totally Changing Your Life

Imagine being able to leave your house, lock your door, get into your car, drive, and get into your secure office building with just a wave of your hand?

The new Token Ring uses biometrics with existing technologies to unlock your computer, make your online purchases, get into your car and start it, purchase your groceries, get into your security building, and more, with just a simple tap — and you are in!

At the end of the day, once the user takes off the ring, their information is locked and secured until the user puts the ring back on and authenticates.

The inconspicuous, chunky ring uses both a fingerprint reader and Bluetooth for a two-step authentication. The user just authenticates with a fingerprint scan located on the inside of the ring, and the ring lights up in confirmation. Then, the optical proximity sensor ensures that only the user, and not a third party, can gain access to the user’s information. Along with the ring, there is an app, which is available for iOS and Android. If an unknown user tries to authenticate the ring, it turns red and stops them from using the ring.

Token Ring is co-founded by CEO Melanie Shapiro and her husband, Steve Shapiro. According to TechCrunch, in a statement, she explains how the current authentication system is broken. Token is a secure and accurate way to protect your personal information while allowing you instant access.

“The way we prove who we are is broken. Token allows you to prove who you are — from your front door to your office to the grocery store — while simultaneously protecting your information with advanced cryptography.”

The silver ring retails for $249, with black and rose gold for an additional $50. There are bundles that include the ring with a locking device or ignition unlocking mechanism. Users can load their scannable badge, credit card info, and any other personal pieces of information into their ring, using the app, for instant access.

The battery lasts for up to two weeks and sits on a wireless charging base. The ring is waterproof for up to 50 meters, so it can be taken into the shower or out for a swim, just like your other rings.

@TokenRing checks a lot of the right boxes, but execution is everything https://t.co/osY3o6k2wJ — Nick Holland (@nickster2407) June 29, 2017

Are you interested in the new Token Ring? Can you see yourself trying this out as a new and easy solution, from shopping to getting into your office building, with just a quick wave of the hand?

[Featured Image by Scott Barbour/Getty Images]