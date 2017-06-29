Sasha Pieterse Says She’ll Never Say Never To A ‘PLL’ Spin-Off

Sasha Pieterse, who is significantly younger than her Pretty Little Liars co-stars, has spent most of her adolescence growing up on the TV show. And the star says if the right moment and spinoff is proposed to her, she isn’t going to say no to the opportunity.
There is no confirmation that a spinoff is definitely happening. However, Marlene King has hinted that she isn’t quite ready to let go of Rosewood.
The cast members discussed which Liar deserved her own spinoff, they agreed that Ali would be the most compelling character to have her own TV series, especially when looking at what happened to her when she disappeared for so long. And Sasha Pieterse, who plays Ali on the series, has said she’s ready to do it if the right script comes along.
Marlene King has already done a spin-off series with Ravenswood, which also took place in the Pretty Little Liars universe. Sasha Pieterse wasn’t really part of that one, and instead, it entered on Hanna’s boyfriend, Caleb. Although Rosewood has been wildly popular and the Pretty Little Liars series has been a hit, Ravenswood was canceled after one season for low ratings. But perhaps that doesn’t mean that another spin-off would suffer the same problem.
Yesterday marked the end of a major chapter in my life. As I’m sure a few of you know, the TV show Pretty Little Liars had it’s very last finale last night. I woke up feeling sick with a huge knot in my stomach! It’s so surreal that there will be no more live “previously on Pretty Little Liars” and no more “Shhh’s” at the end of that now very iconic song. But as I joined my PLL family to watch the finale, I was hit by this wave of absolute joy. It dawned on me that this is an end to an era. A very important era, but even more importantly it was a time to celebrate. To embrace the incredibly wonderful time we all shared together and to soak in every bit of joy it had brought me and others. PLL…playing Alison has been such a crucial part of my childhood and now adulthood. From starting and graduating high school, getting my drivers license, buying my first home, getting engaged to my best friend, and now wedding planning, what a trip! I just want to thank you. I wish I could give all of you a huge hug! You have seen me grow and you have grown with me. Thank you for always sticking by me, for never giving up on me or Alison. As I enter this new chapter of my life, I hope you will continue with me. There’s so many new fun adventures I’m about to journey through and I would be so honored if you all ride along with me. My blog @sashaingoodtaste is definitely one of those adventures. Sasha in Good Taste doesn’t just stop at this blog, there’s so many more things in store (very soon) that I can’t wait to show you! Creating and entertaining is such a passion of mine and having you share that alongside me, means the absolute world to me! We. are. family. and Rosewood will forever live on! I wholeheartedly ADORE YOU! Love, Sasha…-A #prettylittleliars #pllfamily #emisonfamily #emison #emisonisendgame #sashaingoodtaste That's immortality my darlings.
Sasha Pieterse posted a heartfelt message to her Pretty Little Liars castmates and crew members as the show ended on Tuesday night, with the big reveal as to who Uber A was. Some fans were pleased with the outcome, while others found it to be lacking. Still, Sasha has nothing but positive things to say about the cast and crew, and show creator, Marlene King.
The Pretty Little Liars actress also thanked the fans of the series, saying that their support is a true testament to how much they loved the show and making it so successful for so long.
Fans speculate that even if Sasha Pieterse isn’t the main focus on a Pretty Little Liars spin-off, it could be possible that she is the teacher in a reboot of a series that has student and mean girl Addison at the center of it.
Today is the day. My friends. My forever #pllfamily . In this bittersweet moment (and always), I am forever grateful for these 8 years. There are no words to describe this incredible journey, but I'll do my best. We have truly created an impeccable love story thanks to the wonderful and one of a kind @imarleneking and our amazing cast and crew. I am so ridiculously grateful to each and every one of them. To our amazing fans I am most definitely forever grateful. You guys have been so loyal and passionate! You have made every second possible, worth it, gratifying, touching, and especially memorable. We truly shot every season, episode, scene, and second for you. You will always have a place in my heart. When we cried you cried, when we laughed you laughed, when we were scared you were scared, when we were mad you were mad, and when we loved you loved. We are always in sync and we always will be. Thank you for entrusting us with your time for 8 years. Let us celebrate all the fun and growth we've shared. I love love love you all more than you could ever know. Congratulations @imarleneking @sleepinthegardn @lucyhale @ashleybenson @shaymitchell @janelparrish @tylerjblackburn @ianmharding @keeoone @theandreaparker @vrayskull #lauraleighton @thehmc @niapeeples #chadlowe #nolannorth #lesleyfera @tamminsursok @brantdaugherty @brendanrobinson @codychristian @julianmorris #jimabele @huwcollins #lindsayshaw @torreydevitto #drewvanacker #brycejohnson @yanigellman #romamafia @diegoboneta #shanecoffey #lulubrud #annebethgish @chloebridges #ryanguzman #kararoyster #jimtitus and the many many many more amazing cast members who created magic. And congratulations & amen to @lisacochranpll & our entire crew and production team who made every day possible. We shared every day, every fraturday, every joy of birthdays, housewarmings, weddings, new baby's, etc. and we shared sadness as well. I am blessed to know all of you. You are forever family. It still hurts my soul to not see you every day. Another big thank you to @freeform of course! I could go on forever! But, I will leave it as pure love. Rosewood forever lives on and this is not goodbye. Love always, Sash
[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Stringer/Getty Images]