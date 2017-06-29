Melania Defends Trump’s Brzezinski Twitter Attack: ‘He’ll Punch Back 10 Times Harder’

First Lady Melania Trump has defended President Donald Trump after he tweeted on Thursday morning, attacking MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski. President Trump attacked Brzezinski in a tweet posted early on Thursday morning, saying that she has a “low IQ,” and that he once barred her from a party because she was “bleeding from a face-lift,” according to CNN.

Rather than criticize Trump’s egregious Thursday morning personal attack against Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, Melania issued a statement defending Trump. Melania is now facing severe criticism, with many pointing out that her defense of Trump’s tweet contradicts her statement during the election campaign period that she would make fighting against cyberbullying her priory as first lady.

A statement released by Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s spokesperson, defended Trump’s latest Twitter insult hurled against Brzezinski.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

“As First Lady has stated publicly in the past… when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder.”

To Mika tweet, the spokeswoman for First Lady Melania Trump says: "When her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder." — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) June 29, 2017

The statement released by Melania’s spokeswoman referenced a previous statement that Melania made in Milwaukee in April of 2016 when she was responding to accusations that Trump was disrespectful toward women, according to People.

“As you may know by now, when you attack him he will punch back 10 times harder,” Melania said at the time. “No matter who you are, a man or a woman, he treats everyone equal.”

Melania Trump stands by the President's tweets – https://t.co/6m3jMUBTsR

Not a surprise-"birds of a feather…" https://t.co/MeQo9Emxa4 — Sue #DemForce ❄️ (@zsarrina) June 29, 2017

Critics recalled that a few days before Trump was elected as president, Melania had promised that as first lady she would devote herself to fighting against bullying on social media. Observers noted that Melania’s latest statement was a glaring departure from her statements during the campaign period when she claimed that she would focus on fighting against cyberbullying, especially bullying behavior targeted at children and other vulnerable people.

Yahoo’s Christopher Wilson also recalled that in a statement made at a campaign rally on November of 2016, Melania had specifically mentioned bullying that disparages the victim’s “looks or intelligence.”

“Our culture has gotten too mean and too rough, especially to children and teenagers. It is never OK when a 12-year-old girl or boy is mocked, bullied, or attacked. It is terrible when that happens on the playground. And it is absolutely unacceptable when it is done by someone with no name hiding on the Internet.”

Melania Trump Defends ‘Facelift’ Tweets About Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski: Trump ‘Will Punch Back 10 Times Harder’ https://t.co/yEDgFsosyo pic.twitter.com/kt9YmCjkpk — CitizenSlant (@CitizenSlant) June 29, 2017

“We have to find a better way to talk to each other, to disagree with each other, to respect each other,” she continued. “It will be one of the main focuses of my work if I’m privileged enough to become your first lady.”

NEW: Asked abt FLOTUS' anti-cyberbullying effort, spox says Melania's "continuing to be thoughtful abt her platform." More announcements TK. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 29, 2017

Melania Trump on cyberbullying, 11/3/16: We need to stop hurting people “made to feel less in looks or intelligence”pic.twitter.com/Si2JEtLtLK — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 29, 2017

At the time that Melania made the statement, many critics, including Lady Gaga, pointed out that if she were truly committed to fighting against cyberbullying, she would not overlook the fact that her husband was a major participant in the “culture” she described as having become “too mean and too rough.”

Gaga tweeted in response to her Melania’s comments, pointing out that her husband Trump “is one of the most notorious bullies we have ever witnessed.”

“To say u will stand for ‘anti-bullying’ is hypocrisy.”

Following her defense of Trump’s latest insult on Twitter, multiple media commentaries have pointed out that since she became the first lady, she has shown no interest in fulfilling her promise to fight against cyber bullying.

However, Stephanie Grisham reportedly responded last May to media inquiries about Melania’s promised anti-cyberbullying campaign.

“Mrs. Trump is being very thoughtful when it comes to building out her initiatives,” Grisham said.

Grisham claimed that Melania was working toward the goal.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]