‘Morning Joe’ Host Mika Responds To Trump’s ‘Facelift’ Tweet With Suggestive Photo, Others Defend Him

Mika Brzezinski, co-host of the Morning Joe news and talk show, is firing back on Twitter after President Trump wrote a nasty tweet targeted at her and co-host Joe Scarborough, according to the Hill. In the much-criticized tweet, Trump claimed that Mika and Joe were trying to hang out with him at his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida and that he “said no” to the Morning Joe hosts, claiming that Mika was “bleeding badly from a facelift.”

The Tweet Heard ‘Round The World

The two-part tweet, which can still be found standing in unapologetic defiance on Trump’s Twitter page, was published Thursday morning and almost immediately garnered a backlash from Trump’s Twitter critics. Later, it made national news as the New York Times and CNN published stories about the controversial tweet. According to the New York Times, Trump viewed the Morning Joe hosts’ frequent criticism of the Trump administration as a betrayal, since they reportedly once had a friendly relationship with the president.

According to the New York Times, Republican Trump critics, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senator Lindsey Graham, were quick to criticize the President’s fiery tweets, with Ryan stating to reporters, “Obviously, I don’t see that as an appropriate comment” and Graham commenting on Twitter, “Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America.”

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Mika’s Photo Response On Twitter

About 20 minutes after President Trump wrote the barbed tweet, Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski swiftly responded with a coy photo of a box of Cheerios with the phrase “Made for little hands,” a photo undoubtedly suggesting that Trump has small hands, an insult that has been used on the president many times over the years, according to the Hill, which states that the trope goes back to Spy magazine articles in the 1980s, in which editor Graydon Carter referred to Trump as a “short-fingered vulgarian.”

The Public Response

Trump’s tweet is even shocking to regular readers of the president’s Twitter, which is famously (or infamously) filled with cheeky barbs at celebrities, politicians, and public figures with whom he has engaged in conflict. His nicknaming of Mika and Joe as “Low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and “Psycho Joe” is unsurprising coming from someone who referred to his competitors in the 2016 Presidential race as “Lyin’ Ted,” “Little Marco,” and, most notably, “Crooked Hillary.” However, it seems unusual for Trump to attack his detractors in such a graphic way. But some are comparing this jab at Mika to his comments about Megyn Kelly, in which he stated that “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever,” according to the New York Times. Some used this latest insult to accuse Trump of sexism, noting that he only made physical comments about Mika, and not about co-host Joe Scarborough.

Supporters of President Trump state that the Morning Joe hosts regularly insult President Trump, even using physical insults, so his tweets were simply giving Joe and Mika a taste of their own medicine. According to the Hill, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated that there has been “an outrageous number of personal attacks” on President Trump from the Morning Joe and that Trump is simply dishing out to Mika and Joe what they have served to him. Sanders further explains, in an appearance on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom,

“This is a president who fights fire with fire. And certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by a liberal media and the liberal elites within the media or Hollywood or anywhere else.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is not alone in her take on Trump’s tweet. The New York Times reports that Fox News‘ Sean Hannity stated on Twitter, “Maybe liberal Joe should stop calling the @POTUS a schmuck, a liar, a thug and mentally unhinged.”

Dilbert creator and Trump fan Scott Adams seems to approve of Trump’s approach, re-tweeting the first part of his tweet with the message “I can’t stop laughing.”

Maybe liberal Joe should stop calling the @POTUS a schmuck, a liar, a thug and mentally unhinged. Were they kissing @POTUS ass at xmas? Yes https://t.co/Ehf4EHvcjS — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 29, 2017

I can't stop laughing ???? https://t.co/1aDBGmYpj3 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 29, 2017

The Consequences Of This Tweet For President Trump

Will President Trump face consequences for his brash tweet at Mika and Joe? The answer is likely “no,” judging by the fact that the president has been able to weather the storms around his Megyn Kelly comments, the secret Access Hollywood tapes, and various apparent gaffes both on the campaign trail and Twitter. To his fans, Trump can do no wrong. But to his detractors, Trump’s Twitter attack against Morning Joe‘s Mika Brzezinski represents another opportunity to hack away at Trump’s credibility as a president.

[Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Adweek]