‘BB19’ Boss Reveals Why They Picked Paul To Come Back And Explain The Season’s Biggest Twist [Video]

Big Brother returned to CBS last night with an action-packed two-hour premiere episode that included several shocking twists, one of which brought back fan-favorite, Paul Abrahamian.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Paul stepped into what Julie Chen called “the summer of temptation.” It didn’t take the BB19 houseguest long to figure out that Paul wasn’t a 17th player, he was probably replacing one of them.

As part of the BB19 twist, Abrahamian was able to keep eight people safe by giving them friendship bracelets. The remaining eight houseguests battled for safety in a competition. In the end, Cameron Heard was voted out and the first person to leave the BB19 house after spending only 12 hours in the game.

The BB19 fans were confused as to why Paul was asked to return to Big Brother. Sure, many felt he should have won last year, but generally, viewers felt that he should have been “saved” for an all-star season.

BB19 executive producer, Allison Grodner said that they knew early in the casting process that they would send a veteran player in with 15 newbies. They had the difficult task of determining who was deserving to come back for a shot at $500,000 again.

In the end, the BB19 showrunner said that she felt that many people believe that Paul played a great game last season and should have won the game. Grodner explained that CBS wanted to give him another chance and Abrahamian jumped at an opportunity to come back.

The BB19 boss said they had considered other vets to return, but in the end, both CBS and Big Brother believed that Paul was the right one to bring back.

Allison added that if he plays his card right, Paul could win BB19. He got to the end last time, and he did it mostly on his own. However, to win this season, Grodner thinks he will need to modify his gameplay somewhat, or he could face eviction in the first few weeks.

In the end, Allison cannot wait to see how the BB19 houseguests react to Paul in the house. Will they want to work with him or team up to get him out early? There’s no telling how it will play out, especially with the Den of Temptation twist in play.

