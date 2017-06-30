Trump Travel Ban Wouldn’t Allow His Grandkids, Who Have ‘So Much Fun’ In White House, To Step On U.S. Soil

President Donald Trump’s grandchildren reportedly love visiting their grandfather in the White House, with one of his adult offspring revealing that the kids have “so much fun” playing in the famous mansion. But if Trump’s travel ban guidelines were applied to those same grandchildren, none of them would be allowed to set foot on United States soil. The New York Daily News summed up how the President’s family would fare under the rules of the travel ban.

“If President Trump’s family were subject to his…travel ban, his grandchildren would be left out in the cold.”

That same concern doesn’t apply to all of Trump’s children, however. Per the State Department’s explanation of which visa applicants and refugees qualify as exempt from the travel ban because of their “bona fide relationship” with an American entity, adult children are in the clear. But grandchildren do not qualify.

Consequently, assuming that the “American entity” just happens to be President Donald Trump and that his family members were foreign nationals, the majority of his closest relatives would get the green light to set foot on United States soil.

First Lady Melania Trump and her parents Viktor Knavs and Amalija Knavs could enter the country, along with Donald’s siblings Maryanne Trump Barry, Robert Trump, and Elizabeth Trump Grau. The President’s adult offspring Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump would be allowed into the U.S. as well.

But while the President’s son and daughters-in-law Jared Kushner, Vanessa Trump, and Lara Trump would get the same green light to get entry into the United States, it would not be true for their own children (and Donald’s grandchildren) under the State Department travel ban regulations.

Those rules prevent both grandparents and grandchildren from entering the United States. Consequently, it’s not good news for any of the President’s grandchildren if the travel ban were applied to them.

That means that Ivanka and Jared’s five-year-old daughter Arabella, along with their three-year-old sons Joseph and one-year-old Teddy, would have run out of luck when it comes to setting foot on the nation’s soil. However, the trio of Trump’s grandchildren would have company when it comes to having the ban applied to them.

In addition to shutting out Ivanka and Jared’s children, the travel ban would apply to Donald Jr. and Vanessa’s youngsters, who include Kai, 10, Donald III, eight, Tristan, five, Spencer, four, and Chloe, three. And according to the New York Daily News, there’s even an unborn baby to whom the new guidelines would apply.

“Eric [Trump] and Lara, meanwhile, are expecting a baby boy who would be infant non grata.”

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s Monday ruling that part of Trump’s travel ban on foreign nationals from six majority-Muslim nations could move forward, the new guidelines took effect Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

As for an inside look at how the President’s grandchildren feel about their grandfather’s prestigious position, Ivanka Trump focused on the fun rather than politics in a recent interview. She revealed that her children and her brother Barron Trump are enjoying “play dates at the presidential residence,” reported Yahoo News.

“Now with Barron here [the grandkids] have so much fun together and they are so young.”

Pointing out that her trio are “really just kids,” Ivanka shared that Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore, “spend a lot of time in the Oval [Office] with their grandfather, which is a lot of fun for them.” But Ivanka also said that she makes time to weave education into the playtime, providing White House “history lessons every day in the best possible way.”

Even though she’s just five-years-old, Arabella is old enough to understand what it means to have a grandfather in the White House, according to Ivanka.

“[Arabella, 5,] thinks it’s really cool, but she likes to remind him frequently that god is still much more powerful.”

Despite offering her grandfather that reminder, Arabella is “so proud” of President Trump, according to his 35-year-old daughter. The mom of three also shared that her little girl acts “a little bit more well-behaved with him now than she used to be,” recognizing what his position means.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]