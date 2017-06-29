Kelly Dodd Proves Everything Is Just Fine With Vicki Gunvalson, ‘RHOC’ Friendship Intact?

Kelly Dodd is back for another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which premieres in just a few weeks. For a while, fans thought that something had gone down between Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly, as Kelly supposedly liked tweets that had a negative tone towards her friend. However, yesterday the two wives decided to go out for happy hour and they enjoyed a cocktail together. And as Dodd points out, people couldn’t be more wrong about their friendship.

According to a new Instagram post, Kelly Dodd is now revealing that things are actually great between these two friends. Last year, Kelly told herself that she would not be the victim of bullying, as she felt that her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars had been mean to her. She revealed that Vicki was one of her only friends on the show, and it sounds like they have grown even closer since the dramatic trip to Ireland. Of course, Kelly and Vicki haven’t shared many things on social media to indicate that they hang out. This picture is the first in a while that suggests that their friendship is intact. Now the question remains: How are things with the other ladies?

Having HH with Vicki. Dropped Jolie off at the movies needed some girl time with Vicki. @inquisitr #inquisitr is wrong once again.#rhoc #season12#girlshappyhour #talkinhshit #vickigunvalson #funny A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Jun 28, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Vicki may have a hard time convincing Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge to give her another chance. The history runs deep between these ladies, and they may not have an interest in making up. However, Tamra and Shannon shouldn’t judge Kelly Dodd based on their issues with Vicki. It’s unfair to make her guilty by association. However, Tamra must have hung out with Dodd, because she recently gave an interview where she revealed that fans will see a softer side to Kelly.

@soulsimage_photography she is coming to Newport this month book now! To get the best photos of your life. #aprilbennettphotography A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

One can imagine that Dodd is also friends with Meghan King Edmonds, who is returning to the show. She was unsure of what she wanted to do with her role on the show given she would now become a mother, but it sounds like she has chosen to return and possibly continue her friendship with Kelly.

What do you think about Kelly Dodd hanging out with Vicki Gunvalson? Are you surprised that all of the rumors about them having friendship troubles are false?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]