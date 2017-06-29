Will Katy Perry Date Niall Horan? Age Gap Not An Issue, ‘Slow Hands’ Singer Says In June 29, 2017 Interview

Niall Horan seems to be in no mood to get discouraged by the fact that Katy Perry is not interested in dating him. The “Slow Hands” singer talked about his fondness for Perry in an interview that was shared on Twitter on June 29, 2017.

According to Katy Perry, Horan does not leave any chance to flirt with her. The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer reminds him that she is like his mother. Perry, who is nine years older than Horan, would rather babysit him than date him.

Perry earlier talked about the One Direction singer on Australian radio, Nova FM’s Fitzy and Wippa. She said Niall was always trying to get her number. Katy basically laughed off Horan’s attempts to woo him. When she was asked if the 23-year-old was coming on too strong, Katy said there was no such thing at all. She clarified that she was quite fond of him as well.

“Niall is amazing, I love him,” the Daily Mail Online quoted her as saying.

This time, it was Niall’s chance to talk about the issue. The singer was addressing the topic on Channel Ten’s “The Project.” Niall did not try hard to dismiss Katy Perry’s claim that he was trying to flirt with her. On the other hand, he rubbished the age gap Perry was talking about.

According to Niall, Katy Perry is not as old as she claims to be. He believes she is behaving in such a way as if she is “55 years older” than him. The young singer does not consider the age gap an issue.

“She’s not that much older than me.”

Hollywood Life points out that another One Direction singer, Liam Payne, is dating Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, who happens to be 10 years older than him.

Meanwhile, Niall asked Katy to stop spreading rumors that he was trying to flirt with her. All Horan wants is Katy Perry’s friendship, as he calls her one of his favorite people. He added that everybody should make friends with such a hilarious person like Katy Perry.

We chat to @NiallOfficial about Capitol Records, his friendship with Katy Perry and if he’ll come back to Oz! #ProjectNiall #TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/GVrDgEHPFx — #TheProjectTV (@theprojecttv) June 29, 2017

There seems to be a little game going on between Katy Perry and Niall Horan, who are addressing the issue in good humor at the moment.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]