‘Game Of Thrones’ Kit Harrington Sees Effect Of Global Warming While Filming Season 7: ‘It Is Terrifying’

Winter is coming, or is it losing its strength? Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harrington reveals in his interview with Time Magazine that he has seen with his own eyes the effect of climate change. The actor who plays Jon Snow says that the impact of global warming is concerning, and it actually affected the production of GoT Season 7 last year.

Shifts in weather conditions had made filming the wintry scenes difficult as revealed by Harrington. With Season 7 finally showing that “Winter has come,” the series is bound to focus on the theme of a long cataclysmic winter season seeping in from the north. Except that in reality, the ice is actually melting.

“The irony I found this year, it was a very sad irony: We went to Iceland to find snow because winter is here. We got there, and we were lucky to get the snow we did, because in our world, winter is definitely not here,” Harrington told Time.

“I saw climate change and global warming with my own eyes and it is terrifying.”

He further shared that the glacier on which he and real-life girlfriend Rose Leslie filmed on four years ago, had significantly shrunk. Leslie plays Ygritte, the feisty wildling that Jon Snow fell in love with.

Meanwhile, Harrington compares Game of Thrones with Lord of the Rings, saying that its challenge involves getting everything right because it has to be so detailed.

“The background has to be in exactly the right place, the smoke has to be the right level, the light has to be right—there’s a hundred things that have to be right. At any one moment, the take could not work, because of any of those elements,” the actor said.

As with the HBO series’ elaborate set, which involves hundreds of extras, special effects, and provision for visual effects on post production, Harrington shares that it can get frustrating, but he learned how to deal with it by zoning out the background and the noise a bit.

“It’s a certain skill, and one that I’m glad I’ve had the opportunity to try and craft, because some actors come into this and it’s way too much going on and they can’t zone out,” Kit shared.

Over the years, Harrington has shaped his character into what audiences know now as Jon Snow, King of the North. The 30-year-old actor said that in his mind, knowing there would be eight years to evolve the role, he made it a point for the character “to learn and learn and learn, and then develop.”

Harrington also shared that there had been times when he thought he made mistakes and made Jon Snow not interesting enough, revealing that he was never content with how he portrayed the brooding Stark bastard. However, he acknowledges that it is probably what made Jon Snow as he is—a bit morose while carrying that angst.

“So I’m more happy with Jon than I’ve ever been before. This year there is this huge seismic shift where all of what he’s learned over the years, suddenly… He’s still the same Jon, but he grows up.”

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on HBO on July 16.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]