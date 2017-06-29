When Will ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Season 7B Come To Netflix?

Pretty Little Liars Season 7B may have only just finished airing, but fans already want to know when the show will come to Netflix. The first half of the final season is already available to fans, and it won’t be too long until the second half of the season appears.

There are absolutely no spoilers in this post about the PLL series finale.

The great news for fans is that ABC and Netflix do have a deal, and this deal crosses over to Freeform; a network that used to be known as ABC Family. The deal is that ABC shows will be available on Netflix within the month of the season (or in this case series) finale airing. Hidden Remote reports that Pretty Little Liars Season 7B will be available on the streaming service from July 20.

This date was shared by Netflix, confirming the release. Fans will be able to watch the whole series in one go. This is the chance to look back over the seasons to see if the A.D. reveal could have been spotted way back in Season 1, or whether the clues were only visible from Season 6B onward (after the five-year time jump).

The first half of the season is already available on the streaming service. There is still plenty of time to catch up on the drama and get ready for the second half of the season to be revealed. Fans can learn who tormented the Liars throughout PLL Season 6B and what happened to those individuals throughout Season 7A.

Season 7 was confirmed as the final season of the show back in 2016. Throughout the midseason break, various clues and teases were made, as fans counted down to the final 10 episodes. PLL Season 7B had a reveal in every single episode, including Charlotte’s killer, Spencer’s real parents, and Alison’s baby daddy. Of course, the A.D. reveal was the biggest moment, saved for the two-hour series finale special.

Post Mortem: #PrettyLittleLiars Boss Defends Killing [Spoiler], Answers *All* of Our Burning Series Finale Questions https://t.co/vm0pK2LXmA pic.twitter.com/HGBJqfkBOF — TVLine.com (@TVLine) June 28, 2017

Get your popcorn ready for July 20. This will be the date you can start binge-watching the whole of Pretty Little Liars from the beginning to the very end, with Season 7B coming to Netflix.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]