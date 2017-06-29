Zach Roloff Shares Impossibly Sweet Photo Of Jackson, Fans Think He Looks Like Tori

Zach Roloff took to Instagram a few hours ago to share a new photo of his son, Jackson. Zach and his wife, Tori, have been sharing quite a few pictures of their newborn over the past few weeks, and fans simply can’t get enough!

The newest photo of baby Jackson shows him sitting in a Boppy, wearing a bucket hat, and giving some serious side eye! The newest addition to the Roloff family received nearly 30,000 “likes” in just eight hours. Fans couldn’t help but comment about how cute Jackson is, and many Instagram users expressed just how much the little guy looks like his mom, Tori.

On this week’s episode of Little People, Big World, fans got to see Zach and Tori welcome Jackson into the world. The couple has been sharing photos of their 1-month-old baby boy all week to promote the episode. The Roloffs use the hashtag #zandtpartyofthree when posting about their family, which expanded officially on May 12, 2017. Zach and Tori also refer to their son as “Baby J,” which fans will also call him from time to time.

Check out the latest picture of Jackson, posted by Zach, below. Do you agree with most of Zach’s followers that Jackson looks a lot like Tori?

Hey everyone btw If you missed last night’s two-hour special of the birth of our baby boy, check it out on the #TLCgo App! A post shared by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on Jun 28, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

The Roloffs are extremely happy these days, with lots to look forward to. Aside from welcoming Baby J into the world, the family is getting really excited for the birth of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s new addition. Zach’s brother and his wife are expecting a baby girl at the end of the summer (Audrey’s due date is September 1). The little princess will have a first cousin — and maybe a best friend — in Jackson. The two will be very close in age, so it will be super fun for the family to watch them grow up together.

Are you a fan of Little People, Big World? Are you excited to see the Roloff family growing? Do you think that Jeremey and Audrey’s daughter is going to become best friends with her first cousin, Jackson? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Zach Roloff/Instagram]