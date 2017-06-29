Pregnant Woman Runs Over Accused Purse Thief In Walmart Parking Lot [Video]

A pregnant woman from Asheville, North Carolina, ran over a man who allegedly stole her purse in a Walmart parking lot. Christine Braswell said she saw Robert Raines pilfering through her SUV and stealing her purse.

Christine Braswell, 26, is five months pregnant and could not keep up with Robert Raines in a foot chase. To prevent the alleged purse snatcher from escaping she hopped into her SUV, hit the gas, and mowed the man down.

“He was with my purse and he took off and I took off after him,” the pregnant woman said when describing why she got behind the wheel of her vehicle and chased Raines, the Daily Mail reports.

Braswell said she chased the man with her purse a short distance, but then decided to come back because she knew she simply could not keep up with him on foot. During interviews with local reporters, the pregnant woman recalled throwing her SUV into gear and driving up over a curb in the Walmart parking lot to run over Robert Raines.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras at the North Carolina Walmart.

The North Carolina woman said it was “not right” or fair for the thief to take her purse and added she was not about to let him get away with it. Witnesses to the entire incident in Asheville noted seeing a shirtless man reaching inside the SUV and confronted him. Raines reportedly took off on foot after being noticed in Braswell’s vehicle, Fox News reports.

The Walmart parking lot surveillance video shows Robert Raines being hit from behind by Christine Braswell’s red SUV, followed by footage of a purse flying into the air after the impact.

Raines was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a complete and full recovery. He reportedly suffered only minor injuries after being run over by the pregnant woman.

The accused Walmart parking lot purse thief has been charged with misdemeanor property damage over claims by Braswell he broke the screens on both her cell phone and her iPad. Robert Raines has also had larceny and breaking and entering charges levied against him.

Christine Braswell now faces charges of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon for running over the alleged thief at the North Carolina store.

