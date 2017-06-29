Rep. Maxine Waters Attacks Ben Carson, Wants To ‘Take Him Apart’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D. California), who constantly urges for Donald Trump’s impeachment, went after Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson during town hall meeting.

As reported by Los Angeles Times, at the town hall in Gardena, California, Waters said that Ben Carson should go back to his former profession of being a surgeon and she will “take him apart” when he goes before the House Committee on Financial Services, of which she is a ranking Democrat.

During the town hall meeting, Maxine Waters also spoke about the GOP healthcare bill and revealed why she believes every American should have access to a proper healthcare. While growing up, Waters and her 12 siblings never saw a physician or a dentist and her family completely relied on turpentine and cotton.

“I was born at home in St. Louis back in the day when it was hard for minorities to get into hospitals,” she said.

Waters added that the existing bill would deny access to people with pre-existing conditions and because of this — millions will lose their healthcare plans.

One woman at the meeting carried a sign that read “Impeach Mad Max.” To this, Waters responded by leading the chant “Impeach 45.” The chant for impeaching Donald Trump lasted for over four minutes while her supporters gathered around the woman who had “Impeach Mad Max” sign.

Apart from taking a dig at Ben Carson, she also criticized key members of Trump’s cabinet, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

This won’t be for the first time when Waters candidly talked about Trump’s impeachment. Ever since the former business mogul won the 2016 presidential election, the talks of impeaching him have escalated. Rep. Maxine Waters suggested his impeachment on multiple occasions due to his alleged collusion with the Russian government.

“I think that he colluded with Putin during the election and that hacking and everything that took place.”

During her earlier interview, she coyly suggested that the Russian had hacked the DNC and other prominent politicians in Washington, and it is a threat to the nation that should be resolved as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Waters is convinced that President Trump is lying about his meeting with former FBI Director James Comey. In an interview with MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, the Democratic congresswoman slammed the 45the POTUS for claiming that James Comey’s congressional testimony was full of false statement and lies. Waters responded by saying that she does not believe that Donald Trump actually has recordings of his meetings with Comey, contrary to a threat he made on Twitter in May.

