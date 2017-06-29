Luann D’Agostino Defends Her Ungrateful Behavior In Vermont: Fans Question Her Manners

Luann D’Agostino decided to travel to Vermont with the ladies on The Real Housewives of New York even though she had just gotten married to Thomas D’Agostino. Rather than spend time with him, Luann decided that it would be good if she could go on a trip with the other ladies. However, when she showed up to the ski lodge in Vermont, she was shocked that the other ladies hadn’t given her a big room. She felt that she should be given a big room because she had just gotten married — even though none of the ladies were invited to the wedding.

According to a new tweet, Luann D’Agostino is now defending her own behavior at the ski lodge, as fans felt she was very ungrateful. She was invited on a trip and should have been happy that she was even included. When she showed up, she showed tremendous disgust over sharing a bathroom with the chefs. Some fans reached out to her, sharing that she should show her manners more than be so critical. Luann is often branding herself as being the queen of etiquette, but this particular situation showed a different side to her.

My room had no electrical outlets and was in the basement. ???? — Luann D'Agostino (@CountessLuann) June 29, 2017

There was no room under the table so I ran to the ladies room… — Luann D'Agostino (@CountessLuann) June 29, 2017

It sounds like Luann D’Agostino also joked about the situation, as she tweeted about going to the bathroom. Her comment about not having a bathroom as an extension of her bedroom seemed a little diva-like, as many of her Real Housewives of New York co-stars didn’t comment on their living situations.

It also seemed crazy that Luann used her new marital status to justify why she should have the bigger room. It seemed like such a crazy statement, especially since none of the ladies were invited to her wedding. Her wedding to Thomas shouldn’t even have been brought up to argue why she should have a bigger room.

Luann loves her marriage to Thomas D’Agostino, and she’s proud of the decision she’s made, even though he dated two of her Real Housewives of New York co-stars.

What do you think of Luann D’Agostino’s comments about her living conditions? Are you surprised that she seemed so ungrateful, given she was invited on the trip as she had just gotten married without inviting any of the ladies?

