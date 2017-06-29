Nicole Kidman Says She Was ‘Humiliated’ On ‘Big Little Lies’ After Shutting Down Season 2

Nicole Kidman is saying she was left feeling “humiliated” while filming Big Little Lies shortly after shutting down rumors about a second season.

Nicole got extremely candid about the process of filming the drama in a new interview and claimed that she was left both “deeply humiliated” and “deeply affected” by her character on the show who was savagely beaten by her husband and abused both mentally and physically.

Speaking of the scenes where her character Celeste was repeatedly physically beaten by her husband Perry, played by Alexander Skarsgård, Kidman told W Magazine that she was left feeling “very exposed and vulnerable and deeply humiliated” by the raw scenes that played out during the seven episodes of the popular HBO show.

“I remember lying on the floor in the bathroom at the very end… I was lying on the floor and I just wouldn’t get up in-between takes,” Nicole recalled of filming the for the drama’s explosive finale. “I was just lying there, sort of broken and crying.”

“I was just lying there in half-torn underwear and just basically on the ground with nothing on,” Nicole then continued, admitting that the director had to come over and cover her with a towel because she found it so difficult to become composed between takes.

Kidman, who’s happily married to country music superstar Keith Urban, added that the physicality of filming the domestic abuse scenes – which she described as being “dangerous and really upsetting” – left her so emotionally tortured that she would take her feelings home with her at the end of filming every day.

“I would go home afterwards and I would feel — I would keep on a very brave face at work and then I would go home and I didn’t realize how much it had penetrated me,” Kidman said of Big Little Lies, adding that filming the scenes had “affected [her] in a deep way” even after the series wrapped.

Though Celeste’s husband was killed during an altercation with his wife and the women in the final episode of the drama, it’s no surprise that Nicole isn’t exactly gunning for a second season of the show after the emotional trauma she suffered while filming the first season.

Kidman’s latest confessions about her time on set come shortly after she shut down reports Big Little Lies would return for a second season, despite her co-star Reese Witherspoon recently admitting that she’d be open to reprising her character during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and teasing that more episodes could be coming.

Just last week, Nicole claimed that another season would more than likely not be happening.

Speaking during an interview with Variety, Nicole shut down rumors a second round of episodes may already be in the works and noted that there are “no plans right now” to continue with the show as she pointed out that the first series was based on a book that does not yet have any follow-ups.

But while she pretty firmly shut down Big Little Lies Season 2 talks, Kidman did offer a tiny glimmer of hope that the cast could reprise their roles at some point in the future by adding when asked about the show continuing, “You never know, you always hope, but there’s no story.”

What do you think of Nicole Kidman’s candid confessions about Big Little Lies?

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]