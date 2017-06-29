Kate Middleton Wows At the Opening Of New V&A Museum Wing, Wearing Gucci Tweed Mini Dress!

The Duchess of Cambridge helped open the new entrance of the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) today, wowing the onlookers in her Gucci tweed mini dress. Appearing smart and stylish, Duchess Catherine surprised royal watchers, as she has never worn anything from the Italian design house for an official royal function.

The red, cream, and navy cotton-blend tweed looked modern with retro elegance that harkened back to Jackie Kennedy. The red and navy grosgrain trim gave the dress a pop of color. She accessorized with a red clutch, black rounded-toe high heels, and her favorite pearl drop earrings. Her hair was left long but pulled back with a clip at top. Along with her clean styling, this gave her a modern look.

Kate was at the V&A for the newly designed Sackler Courtyard, Blavatnik Hall, the Sainsbury Gallery, and the new entrance. British architect Amanda Levete, who owns AL-A, won the commission in 2011, and was quite honored that the duchess was there to open the building. The structure was created by digging 59 feet under the current museum.

“It’s an absolute honour to have the Duchess of Cambridge opening this building, and I feel very proud of the work my team have done.”

The duchess, in turn, was “quite stunned” by the brand new entrance to the V&A, as the “sun came out and the courtyard was glistening.” According to the Telegraph, the world’s first all-porcelain courtyard that wowed the duchess is “paved with 11,000 hand-made tiles in 15 different patterns.”

One of the trustees of the museum, Sir Tim Sainsbury, stated that the duchess was quite in awe of the stately column-free room.

“I think she genuinely enjoyed herself – she even said she’s looking forward to many more future visits.”

The V&A, located close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s London residence, is the world’s largest decorative arts museum. The 145 galleries include costumes, jewelry, glass, textiles, ceramics, furniture, sculptures, and other objects from around the world.

The V&A, named after Queen Victoria and her beloved husband, Albert, the massive 12.5 acre building was first opened in 1857. There are three rooms for tea, snacks, or dining, including one room designed by the founder of the Arts and Crafts movement, William Morris, complete with stunning Edward Burne-Jones stained glass windows.

This was a lovely and light-hearted event for the popular royal. As the Inquisitr previously reported, later this week, on July 1, Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George will be attending the rededication of Princess Diana’s grave at Althorp House.

[Featured Image by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images]