Dwayne Johnson Shares First Trailer For ‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle ‘

The first trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has just been shared by Dwayne Johnson on his Facebook page. Introducing his new film, where he plays a “super explorer who may have a strength or two,” Johnson let his followers privy to a modern take on the classic Jumanji, where he “can take down anything with a boomerang—jungle-style.”

With Guns N’ Roses’ hit “Welcome to the Jungle” serving as background music, the trailer reveals a group of kids who get sucked into a video game and become the characters they chose at the onset of the game. This updates the classic 1995 version, which starred Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, Jonathan Hyde, and Bradley Pierce. In the classic Jumanji film, two kids play a magical board game, releasing a man trapped in it for decades and bringing with him a host of danger that can only be stopped if they all finish the game.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle also stars Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. The teaser, released on June 28, offered seconds of action and questions regarding the movie, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. Some of the questions include: Why is the Jumanji game buried on a beach? What’s with the cat statue rising from the mountain?

Meanwhile, Jack Black revealed that Robin Williams’ character, Alan Parrish, will have a role to play in the 2017 movie, providing the late actor a heart-warming tribute. Sony Pictures’ creative team ensures that Jumanji’s first biggest star won’t be forgotten.

In Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the four characters who get sucked into another world would explore the jungle trying to conquer the game. They would come across clues left behind by Alan Parrish, and they will discover that he’s built a full-blown jungle house, similar to a “Swiss Family Robinson situation,” according to Black.

“It’s like he’s there helping us without actually being there.”

Black also explained the difference between the 1995 classic and the present movie. Where the original film didn’t really show the inside world, the new version meanwhile takes place primarily in the jungle of Jumanji.

“The coolest part of the film—we’re able to transport the audience to that secret and wondrous land, with the danger and the beauty.”

The movie’s synopsis reads as follows.

“In a brand new Jumanji adventure, the tables are turned as four teenagers are sucked into Jumanji’s world – pitted against rhinos, black mambas and an endless variety of jungle traps and puzzles. To survive, they’ll play as characters from the game: meek Spencer becomes a brave explorer (Dwayne Johnson); hulky jock Fridge becomes a tiny genius (Kevin Hart); It-girl Bethany becomes a bookworm professor (Jack Black); and unathletic Martha becomes an amazonian warrior (Karen Gillan). To beat the game and return to the real world with their lives, they’ll have to start seeing things in an entirely different way.”

Jake Kasdan, best known for his comedies Walk Hard, Bad Teacher, and Sex Tape directs Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The movie heads to cinemas on December 22.

