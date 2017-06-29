Bethenny Frankel Behind Best Scene Ever On ‘RHONY’ History: Twitter Goes Crazy

Bethenny Frankel knows what it takes to make a reality show success and this could explain why Bravo has given her three separate shows. Not only is Bethenny on The Real Housewives of New York, but Frankel also had a spin-off with her ex-husband called Bethenny Ever After? and a new show with Fredrik Eklund. Perhaps she knows the ingredients to a successful show because she just hosted the best lunch in franchise history – if you ask Twitter.

According to new tweets that surfaced during last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny Frankel is now getting credit for hosting the best lunch in franchise history. Within minutes of the episode started, Twitter went crazy. Fans of the show were loving this opening scene and they were surprised that Bethenny managed to get through the lunch.

The lunch was dramatic because Dorinda Medley showed up drunk from the night before and she was in no mood to deal with accusations. As soon as Sonja Morgan brought up Tipsy Girl and Dorinda possibly being asked to do it before her, Medley flipped out. She did not want to be associated with the brand. However, her outbursts turned into a humorous event.

Was that the Best opening scene of a housewife episode ever?#RHONY I needed this so bad today. @Andy — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) June 29, 2017

I said that to @andy five seconds after we filmed it. I said "best scene in 10 years." Ask him. https://t.co/URtMUF84lz — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 29, 2017

Even Michael Rapaport, who is a loyal Real Housewives of New York fan, loved seeing this opening scene and he reached out to Andy Cohen, thanking him for the show. So, was Bethenny planning on this lunch to become this dramatic?

LA, u were great, but NYC is my playground. A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

It doesn’t sound like this lunch was planned at all. Frankel just wanted to get the ladies out of the Upper East Side. Apparently, Dorinda had been drinking the night before and she wasn’t exactly sober. And Medley can’t control her behavior when she drinks, so it didn’t take a lot for her to flip out.

Sweet Lady #LosAngeles. Until we meet again. A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

But it was her gangster behavior, her language, and her body language that made this a hilarious lunch to watch. As the episode aired, Twitter went crazy and people loved Dorinda’s “clip, clip, clip” comment. It may go down in history as the best lunch scene ever.

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel’s lunch? Did you find it to be as entertaining as the rest of Twitter?

