‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Are About To Embark On The Most ‘Epic S**t Show’ In Bravo History

The cast trips have always provided a lot of drama for the Real Housewives franchise. But it sounds like the upcoming Real Housewives of New York vacation in Mexico might be the craziest we’ve ever seen, and that’s saying a lot.

Bravo TV reports that executive producer Ryan Flynn believes the trip will go down in RHONY history. Flynn didn’t go into any specifics, but he did call it “the most epic sh** shows” in the history of the New York franchise.

“We’re just getting the cuts now for those episodes so I have not seen it yet, but if it plays anything like it reads, it’s going to be like one of the most epic sh** shows in RHONY history,” Flynn shared.

Flynn also explained a little about what goes on behind each cast trip. The producer admitted that he approaches Real Housewives of New York a little differently than the rest of the franchises and likes to have the women stay in the same house. In contrast, the stars of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills like to enjoy some alone time at the end of the day.

While Flynn didn’t spoil any details about the trip, it sounds things got extra crazy between Sonja Morgan and Bethenny Frankel. According to Bravo TV, Morgan and Frankel share an intimate moment together while drinking tequila and getting naked in the pool. Although Frankel assured everyone that she still enjoys the company of men, she also admitted that the cast trip got a little out of hand.

Photo photo on the wall, who's the shadiest housewife of them all? New #RHONY starts now! #nationalselfieday A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

“So it became The Hangover meets The Golden Girls, eight hours later,” Frankel shared. “I don’t want to give everything away, but it was insanity.”

CBS 8 reports that things got so crazy that Frankel shed all her clothing and jumped into a pool, and that was after her make-out session with Morgan. Although the situation got out of hand quickly, Frankel has zero regrets about what went down.

“Do I love that I jumped in the pool naked?” Frankel stated. “Maybe not, but I did. I liked the way my boobs looked. Someone else was talking about the way their boobs looked. I was like, ‘Look at my boobs!’ Pulled it off.”

This beach is feeling herself. ???? A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jun 24, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Cast trips usually feature a lot of explosive drama, but it sounds like everyone had a blast in Mexico. In fact, Frankel attributed the good times to the excellent array of tequila at their disposal and revealed that it was probably the best cast getaway she’s ever been a part of for RHONY.

According to the Daily Mail, Bravo released an official trailer for the upcoming cast trip. The clip shows a lot of drinking and having fun, but it also features a bit of drama between Ramona Singer and Frankel. Overall, however, it looks like the entire cast enjoyed themselves in Mexico.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of New York air Wednesday nights on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Bravo]