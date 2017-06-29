Kristen Stewart Back To Her Old Ways! Actress Reportedly Caught Cheating On Stella Maxwell With Her Ex

Kristen Stewart is back to her old ways. The former Twilight star was recently caught cheating on her new girlfriend, Stella Maxwell. Does this mean her romance with the model is officially over?

Radar Online reports that Stewart was spotted spending an evening at Alicia Cargile’s house in Los Angeles. Even worse, an inside source claims that Stewart and Cargile never stopped seeing each other. Although the actress has been with Maxwell for months, she still visits Cargile on the side.

“Alicia is the first woman that Kristen has ever loved and she will always love her,” the source shared.

The photos from Stewart’s late-night stay seem to confirm that their romance is still on. Stewart was seen entering Cargile’s home and leaving in the early hours the following morning with the same clothes on. It isn’t clear what is going on between Stewart and Cargile, but the insider says that Cargile still has feelings for Stewart.

“Kristen was honest with Alicia and Alicia appreciates that but at the same time Alicia is hurt because she really does love her,” the source revealed. “Alicia feels like she is not pretty enough to be with Kristen and that is just so wrong!”

Kristen Stewart has cheated on her significant other in the past. When she dating Robert Pattinson, Stewart was photographed kissing Rupert Sanders, the director of Snow White. Stewart’s romance with Pattinson fell apart after the images leaked, as did Sanders’ marriage. It doesn’t look like Stewart has changed her ways. In fact, the source claims that she has cheated on all of her girlfriends with Cargile.

While we wait to see what becomes of Stewart’s romance with Maxwell, Gossip Cop reports that they are not fighting over their pet situation. Earlier rumors indicated that Stewart and Maxwell couldn’t decide on getting a cat or a dog and had a huge blow-out fight as a result. In light of the rumors, sources close to the couple claim that they never had a fight about adopting a pet.

According to Daily Mail, Stewart and Maxwell were recently spotted at the Groucho Club in London. The couple looked happier than ever as they exited the venue hand in hand. Stewart went with a casual look for the evening and rocked a black beanie with dark jeans and a gray shirt.

Despite all the negative rumors surrounding their romance, sources claim that Stewart and Maxwell are planning on moving in together. Maxwell reportedly spends a lot of time in Stewarts Los Feliz home and wants to move in permanently.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]