’90 Day Fiance’ Update: Loren & Alexei, Pao & Russ Still Together, Flaunt Their ‘Real’ Marriages

90 Day Fiance fans tuned in last Sunday for the Season 2 premiere of its spin-off show, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? The spin-off follows the continuing stories of five couples from previous seasons: Danielle and Mohamed (Season 2), Chantel and Pedro (Season 4), Pao and Russ (Season 1), Jorge and Anfisa (Season 4), and Loren and Alexei (Season 3).

Except for the controversial Danielle and Mohamed, all of the couples were still married during the time of filming. But as seen in the pilot episode, they are not actually living their happily ever afters. They had to deal with unmet expectations and cultural differences on top of other marriage problems.

But two couples are still going strong months after filming wrapped up. Loren and Alexei and Pao and Russ have been flaunting their marriages on social media. The two pairs recently did a series of promotional tours for the show. And based on their public displays of affection, it looks like they’ve managed to settle their differences.

Loren And Alexei

In the pilot episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 2, Loren is now jobless and wants to move back to New York. But Israeli native Alexei doesn’t want her to go to NYC even for just a visit. Is she regretting her decision to give up her career to marry Alexei?

Thank you everyone for tuning in tonight and sharing our journey with us! ????????❤️ #teambrovarnik #nofilter #truelove #thisislove #repost A post shared by Loren Brovarnik (@iseemrsb) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

Speaking with Cheddar, Loren announced that there will be other shocking revelations in the coming episodes.

“It’s very personal things that I never thought would come out ever. And it leads to a lot more.”

Despite their issues, Loren said that they’re “lucky” because they are honest with each other.

“We definitely communicate things. Because I opened up about my Tourette’s Syndrome, I had him to really support me. So I think that brought us closer to understanding as a couple. If you’re in it, you’re in it together.”

Pao And Russ

Pao and Russ have been married for three years already. But as seen in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 2, they are now living apart. Colombian Pao moved to Miami, Florida, to pursue a modeling career. Russ was left at home, jobless and wifeless.

Based on Pao’s latest Instagram posts, they are still living separately but are still very much in love. The two spent the past week touring New York and Washington, D.C. When it was time for her to go back to Miami, Pao posted a picture of them at the airport and wrote “I’m going to miss him.”

“Strong love can overcome any difficulty,” she wrote in the caption.

Cutting toxic people out and minding your own business is KEY to living a happy stress free life.. #FBIandNERDonBOARD #imgoingtomisshim Strong love can overcome any difficulty #justsaying A post shared by Paola Mayfield (@paola_mayfield) on Jun 27, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

90 Day Fiance features long-distance and cross-cultural couples who move to America under the K1 visa. If they don’t get married within three months, they will be deported. The reality show has been met with a lot of criticisms questioning the couples’ motives and saying that the marriages are fake. But another couple, Jorge and Anfisa, recently spoke up to defend the show.

In an Instagram post, Anfisa explained that the marriages are real. She asserted that the couples are not put together for the sake of good television.

“I see a lot of people saying ’90 Days is not enough to get married…’ What they don’t understand is how the show actually works. It’s not like people apply to be on the show and then get matched in couples and that’s where the show begins.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. on TLC.

