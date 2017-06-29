‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro Reopens Bakeries After Mother’s Death

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro has officially reopened his 19 bakeries across the globe after closing every single one of his bakery locations in memory of his late mother, Mary Valastro.

It was confirmed that the reality star had officially reopened all of his store locations, which includes multiple bakeries in the states of New Jersey, New York, Texas, Nevada, Georgia, Florida, Connecticut and even a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 28 after temporarily closing his string of bakeries for the day on June 27.

The official Instagram account of Carlo’s Bakery confirmed that all 19 locations are now back open and ready for business just a few days after they confirmed the widespread closures.

“Thank you all for your endless support, understanding and respect this past week,” the bakery’s official account wrote alongside a photo of the flagship Hoboken store front covered in flowers and wreaths for the late Mary, who passed away aged 69 on June 22 following a battle with ALS.

“We love having all of you as part of our famiglia,” the account continued in the photo’s caption, confirming that “all locations are officially back open” after remaining closed for the entire day as Mary’s – affectionately referred to as Mama Mary – funeral took place.

It’s not yet clear if Buddy or his four sisters, Mary, Lisa, Grace and Madeline, have returned to work or if the baking family who shot to fame on TLC’s reality series Cake Boss are each taking some time away to grieve.

While it’s pretty unusual for Valastro to close any of his bakeries – the Hoboken flagship store of which is often referred to as the most famous bakery in the Garden state – outside of normal operating hours, it was confirmed that every location would remain shut on June 27 as the Valastro family laid their late mother to rest.

The bakery confirmed the news on Instagram on June 24 and cited the reason for the widespread closures as being “in observance of the mourning of the passing of Mary Valastro.”

Buddy confirmed that his mother’s funeral was taking place on June 27 as he shared a photo of the bakery’s store front as well the wreaths that lay in front of the store, one of which spelled out “#1 Grandma” and another that read “Mama Mary.”

Posting the snap to his official Instagram page, the Cake Boss star simply captioned the photo, “Hoboken,” with a heart emoji.

New Jersey’s NJ.com also confirmed that Mary’s funeral took place during the closure of the bakeries, likely so the family and the employees could all attend.

The site reported this week that the Valastro family and friends of the Cake Boss matriarch gathered at St. Joseph’s Church on Pavonia Avenue in Jersey City where Mary’s funeral Mass took place.

Mary was featured heavily alongside her family members on the TLC show for a number of seasons, but was later only shown on the series periodically after confirming her battle with ALS.

Leave your condolences for the Cake Boss stars at this sad time below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]