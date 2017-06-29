Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Sources Reveal They Are ‘Truly Happy’ Could An Engagement Be Next?

Blake Shelton’s romance with Gwen Stefani couldn’t be going any better. The couple was recently spotted enjoying a romantic evening together in Los Angeles and sources revealed that they are perfectly compatible and “truly happy.” Are they on the verge of an engagement?

An insider told Hollywood Life that Shelton and Stefani are not in a hurry to walk down the aisle. The two started dating months after going through respective divorces and they are happy with how things currently stand. That doesn’t mean a wedding will never happen, but it doesn’t sound like the country crooner will be popping the big question any time soon.

“They’re both loving, sweet and caring,” a source revealed. “Neither are in a rush to marry again, they’re just really happy with the way things are. If it ain’t broke, why fix it? Gwen is truly happy these days and she’s really coming into her own. Blake is her biggest cheerleader — he lets Gwen be Gwen and he just gets her.”

The source added that Stefani’s closest friends thought her romance with Shelton was a rebound and wouldn’t last long. With their relationship nearing the two year mark, they have certainly proven everyone wrong.

Blake Shelton started dating the No Doubt alum while they were working on The Voice together. The romance sparked months after Shelton parted ways with Miranda Lambert and Stefani divorced Gavin Rossdale. They originally bonded over work and shared experiences, but it wasn’t long before the two became close friends.

While we wait to hear more about their exciting future, People reports that Shelton and Stefani were just spotted eating dinner at the popular L.A. restaurant, Cecconi’s. Fans who spotted the couple say they weren’t afraid to display some PDA and looked every bit like a loving pair.

“They were very lovey-dovey and he was rubbing her back,” the eye witness shared. “They were very polite to everyone and were very cordial when people approached their table and weren’t upset at all when a busboy accidentally spilled a glass of water on the table.”

The onlooker added that The Voice stars noticed the attention they were attracting but didn’t seem to mind. In fact, Stefani and Shelton barely stopped looking at each other and were more than happy on their romantic date.

After Shelton and Stefani shared a little alone time, OK Magazine reports that Stefani enjoyed a day all to herself on Sunday. The pop star is usually spotted with at least one of her sons, but she decided to leave the boys home while she went to Josephine’s Nail Boutique over the weekend. Stefani wore a faded red Coca-Cola shirt with blue jeans during the outing and completed her look with a pair of caged heels.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have not said anything about a potential wedding.

