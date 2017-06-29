‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Shares Moment She Held Baby Jackson For The First Time In New Photo

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff has shared an adorable photo of baby Jackson and husband Zach showing the exact moment she held their newborn for the first time. The photo was shared on Instagram just before the TLC show’s Tuesday night episode went on air.

The photo shows an exhausted yet smiling Tori Roloff holding baby Jackson close as she lets him rest his adorable sleeping head on her left shoulder. Her husband Zach Roloff, 27, can be seen standing at her bedside, looking every bit as happy as his wife.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, Tori Roloff, 26, may have delivered baby Jackson via C-section since she had been “reading up” on Caesarians during the months leading up to her son’s birth. On June 13’s episode of Little People Big World, Tori opened up about her fears about delivering naturally. As Zach previously explained, Tori may need to undergo a C-section delivery or risk permanent damage “down there.”

Looking at the Instagram photo, one can readily assume that Tori Roloff had a C-section delivery on account of Zach’s attire. As per standard hospital procedures, the husband is required to wear hospital-provided “scrubs” inside the delivery room if the wife has to deliver via C-section.

“The first time you hold your baby… nothing like it in the world. Can’t wait to share Baby Jackson’s birth story with you all tonight on @tlc! I can’t believe he’s already almost two months old!???????????????? #zandtpartyofthree” Tori captioned the photo, which you can see below.

Based on recent interviews, Zach and Tori Roloff couldn’t be happier welcoming baby Jackson into their family. The couple, however, didn’t have any qualms admitting that they’re scared over the possibility of their childbeing born with achondroplasia. At one point in her pregnancy, Tori said she was scared, and admitted it was hard to think of your child as being “different.” That said, she added that they’d love “whatever pops out.”

Zach, who himself was born with achondroplasia, knew exactly what to say to calm his wife’s nerves, telling her that baby Jackson will be just like him. Feeling reassured, Tori Roloff said that she hopes their son will have more things in common with his father other than his short stature.

“I just pray that he’s caring and thoughtful, like his father. I just want him to be a good person,” she said.

Since welcoming Jackson, Zach and Tori Roloff have made it clear that they’re going to do everything in their capacity as parents to support and love their child.

“You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two,” Zach previously explained. “But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it.”

Zach and Tori Roloff truly are parenting goals. Dwarf or not, baby Jackson has a bright future ahead of him!

