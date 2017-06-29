‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Trailer Rumor: Snoke’s New Asset In Taking Down Resistance Unveiled

There is no arguing that Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) is a force to be reckoned with and the second trailer for Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will further demonstrate that.

Snoke is a man of power, something that was made clear in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens. He is powerful with the dark side of the Force and is the venerated leader of the First Order. Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) know better than to upset him.

Previous Star Wars: Episode 8 leaks also revealed that Snoke is a very wealthy man and will show it in the sequel with the clothes he wears and the embellishments of his abode. His authority and money will also reflect on the amount of firepower the First Order will boast as they wage war against the Resistance in The Last Jedi.

He has what is being called a Mega Destroyer, which will be shown in the trailer, as revealed on 4chan and picked up by hardworking Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh.

According to him, Snoke’s Mega Destroyer “looks massive as if nothing can dent it.” Zeroh says it could be the subject of one of the reported money shots in the Star Wars: Episode 8 trailer.

Back in April, Making Star Wars, a credible and reliable source of information with regards to Star Wars film productions, reported that the Mega Destroyer “might be the biggest ship we’ve seen in Star Wars outside of a Death Star.”

The classic Star Destroyers, which already look intimidating with their trio of engines, will look like a chess piece compared to Snoke’s Mega Destroyer, which will reportedly have at least 10 engines that are double-stacked.

The enormous starship is also apparently where the First Order leader will spend most of his screen time in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi. Since it is believed to be almost impenetrable, it will be difficult for the Resistance fighters to get to Snoke.

Clearly, the First Order will not be messing around this time. Their weapons will be more formidable and Kylo Ren has never been more determined in capturing Rey (Daisy Ridley) after failing the first time. Fans saw in The Force Awakens what horrors this Sith-in-the-making can do when he wants to prove himself.

Lastly, the trailer for The Last Jedi will also reportedly give fans a better look at Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), first as he delivers lines and in another where he is seen approaching the Millennium Falcon.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits the cinemas December 15. The trailer is expected to be released this July.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]