Carrie Underwood Pregnant? Singer Sparks Baby Rumors In Tight Dress [Photos]

Just weeks after Carrie Underwood teased that she and husband Mike Fisher are hoping for baby number two, fans are speculating that the country superstar may be pregnant with her second child.

The latest round of speculation hit the web this week after photos of the star filming the new intro for NBC’s Sunday Night Football surfaced, and some fans claimed the singer – who looked stunning in a red mini-dress – may have been showing off a small baby bump.

Carrie fan @allabout_carrie posted shots from the recent video shoot to social media and claimed that the singer appeared to be showing off a baby bump when posing to the side with football player Antonio Brown in the short dress that featured mesh cut-outs.

“She looks so pretty!!” one fan wrote in response to the candid photos from the set which Brown posted to Snapchat. “I didn’t think she looked pregnant earlier this month but maybe she is?”

Another social media user then alluded to Underwood’s recent speech at the 2017 CMT Awards earlier this month in which she admitted that she and her husband had were both pretty busy right now and have a whole lot going on both professionally and personally.

“After seeing #SNF photos I think Carrie is pregnant,” @Rach_Hill91 tweeted amid the speculation. “Remember at the last award show, ‘her & Mike have a lot going on in life.'”

this look is ????????

“I’m telling you, Carrie is pregnant,” another fan speculated on the 140-character site.

But while some fans suggested that Underwood’s tight Sunday Night Football ensemble may have been highlighting a possible baby bump, others were quick to defend the star against the allegations.

Twitter user @katiemxgrath dispelled the pregnancy speculation and claimed that Underwood had instead gained muscle and was not sporting a baby bump in the recently surfaced shots while others blamed the angle and the dress for the pregnancy rumors swirling around Carrie.

Carrie hasn’t yet commented on the latest round of pregnancy speculation though the talented country music superstar did share a snap of her own from the shoot to her Instagram page.

Notably, Underwood only posted a selfie that showed her face and shoulders while hanging out backstage and also confirmed that she was once again sporting long hair after chopping off her locks into a bob in 2015.

But while she’s not commenting, the pregnancy speculation comes shortly after Underwood confirmed that she and Fisher are hoping to give their two-year-old son Isaiah a sibling in the not too distant future.

The “Dirty Laundry” singer told Entertainment Tonight back in April that she and the Nashville Predators captain were “on God’s good timing” for baby number two when asked about expanding their family.

The star then shared a similar sentiment in a more recent interview with Extra in which she played coy when asked about having another baby but teased that she and her husband are “not in control of things like that.”

Carrie has also been doing a whole lot of gushing over Mike in recent weeks despite the two previously being a little more private when it comes to their almost seven year marriage.

Underwood shared a sweet message for the athlete on Father’s Day on her Instagram account in which she called him an “amazing father” and “an incredible example of what a father should be” to their son.

But if Carrie really is pregnant with her second child, there’s no doubting that she’ll be the first to let her millions of fans know.

When announcing that she and Mike were expecting their first child together back in 2014, the star first let fans in on the big secret in a sweet blog post for her fans on her official fan club before then spreading the news across social media with an adorable photo of her dogs wearing “big sister” and “big brother” T-shirts.

Do you think Carrie Underwood could be pregnant and may have been showing off a tiny baby bump while filming for NBC’s Sunday Night Football?

