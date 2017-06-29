Shia LaBeouf Exposes Himself While Peeing On The Set Of ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’

Actor Shia LaBeouf was photographed relieving himself in the ocean with his male parts exposed while on the set of his new movie The Peanut Butter Falcon. LaBeouf was filming the new movie on location at Tybee Island in Georgia when nature called, and despite the fact that the place was swarming with paparazzi snapping photos, the 31-year-old actor strolled nonchalantly to the sea, pulled down his pants, whipped out his male parts in broad daylight and began peeing into the Atlantic Ocean.

After LaBeouf finished peeing and zipped up his pants, he bent over to rinse his hands and wash his face in the water he just peed into.

This is not the first time that LaBeouf has exposed his male parts in public. He appeared in his birthday suit in Sigur Ros’ The Fjogur Piano music video, according to Celebuzz.

Rupert Grint, LaBeouf’s The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman castmate, revealed that in 2014 that while working with the Even Stevens alum, LaBeouf stripped naked after taking hallucinogenic drugs to enhance his method acting.

“He smashed the place up, got naked and kept seeing this owl,” Rupert recalled, according to Celebuzz. “If anything will make you not do drugs, it’s watching that.”

LaBeouf’s fans are used to the actor’s weird ways. He has been arrested on multiple occasions for public intoxication. He frequently appears in public dressed in tattered clothes. He is known for his insistence that he would not star in any movie that relies heavily on CGI, according to GQ.

Shia LaBeouf Exposes Himself on Set While Peeing in Ocean

LaBeouf played the role of Louis Stevens in the Disney Channel series, Even Stevens. He received a Young Artist Award nomination (2001) and won a Daytime Emmy Award (2003) for his role as Louis Stevens in the series.

The controversial actor is starring alongside Dakota Johnson, Bruce Dern, and Zachary Gottsagen in the new movie The Peanut Butter Falcon.

The movie tells the story of Zak, a young man with Down syndrome who runs away from a nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. He met Tyler (LaBeouf), an outlaw on the run who becomes his mentor and succeeds in recruiting Eleanor (Dakota), a nursing home employee, to help him get Zak into a professional wrestling school so that he can fulfill his dream of becoming a wrestler.

After making his film debut in The Christmas (1998), he made his debut as a director in Let’s Love Hate (2004). He also directed the short film Maniac (2012).

In 2007, he starred in Michael Bay’s sci-fi film Transformers as Sam Witwicky. Transformers was one of the highest-grossing films of 2007. He also appeared in the sequels Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) and Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011).

[Featued Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]