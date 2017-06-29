Emilia Clarke Assures ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans That Daenerys Will Survive Season 7

Will Daenerys die in Game of Thrones Season 7? Actress Emilia Clarke has just dropped a major spoiler ahead of the 7th season premiere on HBO.

Every Game of Thrones character, including Emilia Clarke’s Mother of Dragons, could be killed off on Season 7 of GoT: the hit series where survival is no easy task.

With a little more than two weeks ahead of the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere, Emilia Clarke sets the record straight about her iconic character’s chances of survival in the upcoming penultimate season.

Speaking to Rolling Stone on Wednesday, Emilia Clarke assures that her character isn’t joining the Game of Thrones cemetery – not just yet.

Emilia Clarke dropped a major spoiler confirming that her character is going to make it all the way to the end, and assured fans that Daenerys Targaryen will appear in Season 8, the final season of the hit HBO series based on George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novels.

Although Emilia Clarke seems confident that the Mother of Dragons won’t be killed off in GoT Season 7, there’s no telling if her iconic character survives past the final end credits.

While her character’s fate in Game of Thrones Season 8 is as yet unclear, Emilia Clarke says she has “no doubt” that there will be GoT prequels and sequels in the works soon.

It’s also unclear if Emilia Clarke will be reprising her role in any potential prequels and sequels, as the 30-year-old actress – for whom the role of Daenerys is the most significant achievement in her acting career – revealed she’s doing only “one more season and then that’ll be it.”

Although Game of Thrones fans now won’t have to bite their nails while following the storyline of Daenerys in GoT Season 7, set to return to HBO on July 16, they should definitely brace themselves for a nerve-wracking final Season 8, where the fate of the Mother of Dragons is in the air.

GoT showrunners have previously confirmed that only two seasons – Season 7 and Season 8 – of the hit HBO series remain.

Game of Thrones fans who have not missed out on Season 7 trailers know that Daenerys will return to Westeros for her push for the Iron Throne, something fans have anticipated since Season 1.

Emilia Clarke confirmed that her character will be spending lots of time in Belfast, Ireland, where the majority of Westeros scenes take place, after six previous Game of Thrones seasons spent in Morocco shooting Essos scenes.

“Spoiler alert – I normally don’t spend very much time in Belfast, but this last season I spent a little more time there.”

Emilia Clarke also teased Game of Thrones fans that Season 7 will be “a really interesting season” in terms of tying “loose ends” as well as offering some “really satisfying plot points.”

Although the GoT actress did not elaborate on what “satisfying plot points” fans can expect in the upcoming penultimate season, she added that “rumors are going to be confirmed or denied.”

Emilia Clarke’s character has seen the kind of evolution on Game of Thrones like no other GoT character has. Daenerys has gone from a humiliated teenage sex prisoner to an armies-conquering and societies-toppling Mother of Dragons.

That evolution has made Emilia Clarke’s character into a cultural phenomenon that even inspired tattoos and baby namings around the world.

Game of Thrones airs in at least 170 countries.

Rumors about Daenerys being killed off from Season 7 have been swirling for a while, with many Game of Thrones fans believing that the Mother of Dragons could end up joining the extensive list of dead GoT characters such as Joffrey Baratheon, Tywin Lannister, and pretty much the entire Stark family.

Which Game of Thrones characters dying on a regular basis, who do you think will make it to Season 8?

