Johnny Depp Spotted Leaving Restaurant Amid Amber Heard Abuse Claims By Ex-Managers

Johnny Depp has been making the headlines for a plethora of legal troubles. The troubled actor’s former management team have recently fueled claims that Depp abused his ex-wife Amber Heard during their marriage. In legal documents obtained by People magazine, one of the actor’s former managers Joel Mandel was allegedly informed by staff close to Depp that he had ‘gotten physical’ and ‘violently kicked’ Amber Heard.

The report also states that his management firm tried to cover up evidence of abuse to protect their star client. Johnny Depp has denied all allegations of abuse after the ex-wife and actress Amber Heard filed for a restraining order due to domestic abuse during their marriage.

The Los Angeles Police Department investigated Amber Heard’s domestic abuse claim on May 21 last year and found no evidence of abuse. The LAPD concluded that a crime did not occur, which to many Depp fans, vindicates the actor.

The Pirates of the Carribean actor reportedly had a net worth of about $400 million but he is currently facing financial troubles due to his extravagant lifestyle, his former managers claim. Johnny Depp is currently suing his former management firm The Management Group (TMG) for 25 million in a fraud suit.

The 54-year-old actor was spotted leaving a restaurant in London wearing a black leather biker jacket. The actor paired the jacket with white jeans and black leather boots along with sunglasses as he was leaving a princess birthday party, according to The Daily Mail.

Earlier this month, emails exchanged between Depp and his former management firm in 2009 were made public in legal documents. The emails, according to TMG, prove that the actor was aware of his financial issues and they tried to advise him to reduce his expenditure.

The actor is going to events and enjoying his life as his current legal battle plays out in court. He recently found himself in some hot water after his comments about President Donald Trump. To an anti-Trump crowd at the Glastonbury festival, Depp joked about an actor killing a President, which many took as a reference to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

The latest installment in the Pirates of the Carribean is Johnny Depp’s return to box office success. Depp’s Jack Sparrow has helped the film gross over $680 million in the box office worldwide, making it the fourth highest grossing film this year. The movie has been in the cinema for about a month and is expected to gross more.

Earlier this year, Johnny Depp thanked his fans for their support amid his divorce and financial crisis.

It is unclear at this point if the actor’s hefty salary for the latest Pirates film will settle his financial debts.

[Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images]