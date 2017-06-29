Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Prepare For The Birth Of Their Second Child

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are getting ready to welcome their second son. The couple is taking a vacation from doing mission work ahead of his birth, and they seem to be having a good time. However, their jovial moods might change once Jill goes into labor.

While 28-year-old Derick Dillard waits for his wife to give birth, he’s passing the time on Twitter. Derick recently tried his hand at comedy by tweeting a pregnancy pun for “Wacky Joke Wednesday,” and he chose a jest that was relevant to 26-year-old Jill Duggar’s current situation.

“What did the unborn baby say to the mom?…hey, I’m running out of womb in here! #wackyjokewednesday,” Derick tweeted.

According to the Duggar Family Blog, Jill’s due date falls early in July, so her baby boy’s living quarters are starting to get rather cramped. She’s likely about 38 weeks pregnant, but the Counting On star isn’t letting her heavy passenger stop her from making the most of her break from living on the mission field in El Salvador. On Thursday, she accompanied her family on a trip to Branson, Missouri to visit Silver Dollar City, an amusement park frequented by the Duggars. The next day, Jill and Derick did a little hiking at Camp Orr in Jasper, Arkansas.

We had a wonderful time visiting you @justdand at Camp Orr. Brought back some great scouting memories, and Israel really loved it! #camporr #bsa #vespers #buffaloriver #nofilter A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

The size of Jill Duggar’s baby bump in the image above has some fans convinced that she’s about to give birth to her baby, who has already been given the name Samuel Scott Dillard.

“You are so ready to pop! Blessings to you on a safe and quick delivery,” wrote one of Derick’s Instagram followers.

“Looks like your baby will be here before July, of course that is only a week away,” commented another.

Some fans also begged Jill Duggar to quit traveling so much and to “take a load off” while she waits for her son to arrive. It looks like she listened, because her most recent Instagram snapshot was taken at home. In the June 28 post, she also revealed that her husband is taking good care of her by bringing her sweet treats.

“My hubby is the best! Brings me #chocolatemilk @derickdillard thanks honey!!!” she wrote. “Anybody else a chocolate milk lover?”

My hubby is the best! Brings me #chocolatemilk @derickdillard thanks honey!!! ???? anybody else a chocolate milk lover? A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

Some fans think Jill Duggar is preparing to give birth at home, but she has not revealed whether this is the case. She attempted a home birth with Israel, who was born two weeks after his due date. As People reports, she took two doses of castor oil while she was in labor in hopes that it would speed things up, but the home remedy didn’t do the trick. After 20 hours of labor, she decided to head to the hospital. The Counting On star gave up on her home birth goal because she saw some meconium, which can be a sign of fetal distress. At the hospital, she was informed that Israel had had flipped into a transverse breach position. He had to be delivered via C-section.

According to Jill Duggar, her doctor said that she’ll likely be able to give birth vaginally this time around. However, KASU reports that Arkansas has barred women who have previously had C-sections from hiring licensed midwives for VBAC (Vaginal Birth After Cesarean) deliveries, so Jill probably won’t attempt another home birth. As the Hollywood Gossip reports, she and Derick have asked fans for donations to help them pay for the time period “surrounding the birth of [their] second little boy.” If Jill plans on giving birth in a hospital, perhaps she’ll use the extra funds to cover her medical expenses.

Jill Duggar didn’t talk about her birth plan during the most recent episode of Counting On, but she did say that she was praying for a “smoother” delivery. Jessa successfully gave birth to her second son at home, and Jill said that she hopes her second delivery will be similar to her younger sister’s.

