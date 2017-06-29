Kendall And Kylie Jenner Slammed For Their New T-Shirt Line

There’s no doubt that the Kardashian-Jenner’s are experts at marketing, but the latest from Kendall and Kylie’s line has fans thinking twice about their supposed Midas touch on fashion and make-up items.

The youngest sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have collaborated to sell clothing items under their Kendall + Kylie brand, most of which are out of reach for the average everyday lady their own age due to the high price points.

Reeling from their sister, Kim Kardashian’s, recent media scrutiny for supposedly donning blackface, the sisters are now under fire for their newest t-shirt creations.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are currently selling “vintage” rock and rap t-shirts, with a “touch” of the sisters’ originality–though in actuality they are just logos and pictures that have been repurposed for the sake of their t-shirt line and branded with their own initials on top of them.

The famous sisters’ line include t-shirts featuring Tupac, Biggie, Pink Floyd and other iconic bands. The Kardashian-Jenners, especially Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, have often been accused of appropriating black, urban culture, and the t-shirt lines are almost no different.

However it isn’t just the appropriation fans are upset about, but also the fact that they have ruined famous album cover art with their own initials stamped across them.

Additionally, fans of Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s clothing line are not too impressed with the price point of the t-shirts. While it is possible to get one of these shirts with famous album cover art for less than $30 (minus the KK logo stamped on top of it), the sisters are selling the “vintage tees” for a whopping $125 each.

Several of the t-shirts not only have their “KK initials” stamped over them, but also their photos superimposed on top of the band’s logos and album art, such as a Metallica shirt that features an image of Kylie Jenner.

The sisters, as usual, have also been modelling the t-shirts on their clothing website.

In addition to their own clothing line, both girls also have their own unique successful careers. Kendall Jenner has blossomed in her own right and become a supermodel “It Girl” for several famous brands including Estee Lauder and Adidas.

Kylie Jenner, as most fans are already aware, is quickly becoming one of the wealthiest Kardashian-Jenners thanks to her make-up empire. She began by capitalizing on her famous lips an producing Kylie Lip Kits and then branching out from there.

