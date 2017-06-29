Wimbledon 2017: BBC Documentary Reveals Why Kate Middleton Could Not Pursue Her Tennis Ambitions

Kate Middleton wanted to be a tennis star before becoming a part of the Royal Family. The 35-year-old talked about her tennis ambition in a BBC documentary that celebrates 90 years of coverage of Wimbledon Championships.

Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon tries to find out the secret behind everyone falling in love with the game for at least a couple of weeks every summer, when the championship goes on. For Barker, Wimbledon has been an important part of life for 50 years now.

The BBC documentary reveals untold stories of Wimbledon legends like John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and so on. As they talked about the importance of the tournament in their life and career, the Duchess of Cambridge also revealed her connection with it.

Kate, just like other young people, wished to be a tennis star after watching legendary players play at Wimbledon. She used to stand in queues for hours to be able to watch them play. However, the entry got easier for her after she became a part of the Royal Family. According to Kate, Wimbledon still remains to be “special.”

Prince William’s wife, a patron of the All England Tennis Club, believes Wimbledon inspires young people to play tennis. Whenever she watches Wimbledon, she too gets inspired and tries her hand with the racket. However, she admits that she does not have the skill to match the professionals.

“Sadly, not the same results,” the Mirror Online quoted her as comparing her tennis performance with those of the pros.

Kate Middleton revealed that her mother had a crush on Roger Federer. According to her, the tennis star is also aware of her mom’s fondness for him. Kate, on the other hand, was “really taken” by other stars like Goran Ivanisevic, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.

Sue Barker had similar ambitions like Kate Middleton. She, however, was successful in playing the championship. She eventually became a TV presenter and had the privilege to interview champions on the Centre Court. She said she would still get goose-bumps while walking into the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the championship.

Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon will air from 1.20 p.m. EST to 2..35 p.m. EST on July 2.

[Featured Image by Andy Couldridge-Pool/Getty Images]