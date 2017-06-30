‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Steve Burton’s Return, Two Jason Morgans, Rumored Comebacks & Nelle’s Pregnancy

Over the past week, there have been several General Hospital casting rumors making the rounds on the internet. Steve Burton who plays the role of Jason Morgan is going to return to the GH set. After this news broke, there have been speculations on Jason Thompson’s comeback as Dr. Patrick Drake in General Hospital.

Stone Cold Jason Is Back

Sam Morgan’s (Kelly Monaco) health is deteriorating –in her mind, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) has a doppelganger. General Hospital spoilers tease Sonny 2.0 is not the only thing Sam’s mind will create, Jason will have a second version too. The Jason Morgan existing only in Sam’s mind has, surprisingly, Steve Burton’s face.

General Hospital also confirmed Steve Burton’s return although how long he will be in ABC’s soap is yet to be confirmed. Based on the latest spoilers, the Jason played by Burton will exist in Sam’s mind. Sam will be tormented with Burton’s version of Jason and then there’s the current version of Jason.

General Hospital spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry hint Sam’s anger will be directed to Sonny and the two Jasons are going to offer her different options. Given the expected developments in the soap, it wouldn’t be long until Sam finds herself unable to control the voices in her head. The current Jason Morgan is going to have a lot on his plate now that Sam is experiencing a serious mental breakdown.

There were also rumors that Billy Miller who is currently playing the role of Jason Morgan is going to exit General Hospital. There are also speculations that Biller chose not to renew his contract with General Hospital. Burton’s reappearance is supposed to draw in more viewers but it also led to numerous rumors. As of yet, there is no confirmation involving Miller’s exit. It remains to be seen if the current Jason will be replaced with Stone Cold Jason.

Another Old Face

With the confirmation of Burton’s appearance in General Hospital, there are also rumors that Jason Thompson will return to ABC’s daytime soap too. Thompson played the role of Dr. Patrick Drake in General Hospital but he is currently in the CBS Soap The Young and the Restless where he plays the role of Billy Abbott. The speculations surrounding Dr. Drake’s return is quite unlikely as of the moment and Thompson’s return to General Hospital is just a rumor.

Casting rumors aside, there are also speculations that Jill Farren Phelps who used to be an executive producer in The Young and the Restless is going to join General Hospital. Burton’s comeback is deemed to be the first of many shakeups to come onscreen and behind the scenes.

Sam’s Meltdown

Sam’s mind is not in the best mental condition. Seeing Jason (Billy Miller) put his life at risk for Sonny (Maurice Benard) is making the situation worse. General Hospital spoilers tease Sam is going to see Sonny as the problem, not herself. This will continue to the extent that she will have a showdown with Carly. Sonny just decided to leave the mob to start a new life with Carly. Carly will not be happy when she begins to realize Sam is a threat to her husband’s life. A war between Sam and Carly is brewing in Port Charles.

Unexpected Pregnancies

Kids say the darndest, most astute, self-aware things. And Joss has a lot on her mind. Tune into today's new #GH, RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/PhuJzG1BnD — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 29, 2017

Carly won’t be bored in the next few weeks. General Hospital spoilers tease aside from her new beginnings with Sonny, she is going to have a rebellious teenager in her hands. Controlling Josslyn is going to be difficult, the same goes for Michael (Chad Duell). There are rumors that Michael and Nelle’s intimate evening will lead to a baby and Carly will not be thrilled when she hears the news. There are going to be several changes in General Hospital but except for Burton’s return, there are no other confirmed comebacks or exits.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]