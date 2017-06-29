Ryan Reynolds Used CPR To Save Nephew’s Life

Ryan Reynolds revealed that he once used CPR to save his nephew’s life. The Deadpool star shared a post on Instagram with the story and a photo of himself with his CPR instructor. He encouraged his fans to take a course on CPR.

Ryan Reynolds did not give too many details about the incident, but explained that the knowledge of CPR he gained after taking a course paid off when he stepped in to save his nephew’s life.

“Years ago, I took a CPR course thru the Red Cross. And holy s***, I ended up saving my nephew’s life because I knew what to do!”

The actor has two daughters with Hollywood actress Blake Lively. Their daughters James is two-and-a-half and their newborn daughter Ines will be one in September. Reynolds and Lively took a refresher course focusing on infant and toddler CPR.

“True story! Yesterday I took a refresher course – focusing on infant and toddler CPR. It takes only a few hours and it’s also kinda, sorta fun.”

In his characteristically irreverent style, Reynolds went on to make a joke about the peculiar dolls used in the CPR training. He also thanked his CPR instructor and tagged the American Red Cross in his post.

“Thank you to Dan from Viva First Aid for the lesson. And thank you to these two helpful yet lifeless dolls whose vacant ocular cavities will haunt me until end times.”

The post has almost 700 thousand likes.

Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, also took the CPR course and joined her husband on Instagram in encouraging their fans to take a course themselves.

“For those of you who haven’t done it, you will love it. It’s so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind.”

Knowing what to do in a situation where someone needs CPR enabled Ryan Reynolds to save his nephew’s life, and led to him taking a refresher course now that the actor and his wife have two young daughters of their own.

Ryan Reynolds also shared a movie clapperboard with Deadpool 2 and “Take: 1” written on it, revealing that filming has started on Deadpool 2.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]