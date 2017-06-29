Kris Jenner Approves of Kim Kardashian’s Plan To Hire A Surrogate: ‘It’s A Great Idea’

When reports surfaced that Kim Kardashian West has hired a surrogate to carry her third child, critics bashed her for being vain and wanting more. According to TMZ, Kim and husband Kanye West are dishing out around $113,000 for the surrogacy, a small sum compared to what the couple is worth but a huge amount for most people.

Kris Jenner Gives Her Go Signal

But Kris Jenner is not minding the bashers. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians mommager is said to approve of her daughter’s plans and thinks that “it’s a great idea.” A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family told People Magazine that Kris does not want Kim to have more kids the natural way after her two difficult pregnancies.

Kris never wanted Kim to get pregnant again.

Kim suffered from multiple complications when she was pregnant with North, 4, and Saint, 2. Because of this, doctors advised her to stop having any more children. However, Kim and Kanye reportedly want North and Saint to have a baby sibling and surrogacy is their only option.

Having many kids herself–six to be exact–Kris Jenner is reportedly delighted that Kim wants to expand her own family. She is thrilled at the thought of having another grandchild and is totally on board on the whole surrogacy thing.

Kris will be very excited about another baby and thinks using a surrogate is a great idea.

Kim Kardashian’s Reproductive Struggles

Kim Kardashian’s reproductive issues have been heavily featured in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Back in 2013, when she was pregnant with North West, Kim gained a lot of weight due to preeclampsia. This causes the placenta to detach from the uterus, which can fatally harm both the mother and the baby.

Kim’s preeclampsia was so severe that she had to give birth the same day she was diagnosed with it–almost six weeks before her due date. As it turned out, she also had another condition called placenta accreta, where the placenta grows too deeply into the uterine wall.

This made her second attempt at conceiving very difficult. After trying multiple fertility treatments, Kim got pregnant again in 2015. She developed placenta accreta again, and this created a hole in her uterus after delivery.

Thank you to my babies for choosing me and allowing me to be your mom. You've given me a deep love I can't explain. I'm always here to teach you and protect you! Thank you for making my Mothers Day so special! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 15, 2017 at 1:26am PDT

Kim has said she is happy with her two children until the infamous Paris robbery incident happened in 2016. She said in a previous KUWTK episode that the horrific experience made her re-evaluate her life and she decided she wanted more children.

After what I went through in Paris, the urgency to have more kids is even greater. It made me realise that if, for some reason, I left this Earth sooner than I would have wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home, and I’d know that they’d be OK.

But a third pregnancy might prove to be life-threatening, Kim’s doctor told her. It would seem that surrogacy is indeed her last option. According to Hollywood Life, Kim and Kanye have already chosen a surrogate through an agency, and she is said to be already pregnant with twins.

For sure, this will be documented for all fans to see when Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns for Season 14. What are your thoughts on Kim’s decision to have another baby via surrogacy? Sound off your comments below!

[Featued Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living]