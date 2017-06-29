It’s a baby boy for Victoria’s Secret model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her actor husband, Jason Statham! The couple welcomed their new addition on Saturday, June 24 and made the public announcement a few days later.

Rosie took to her social media on Wednesday to inform her followers she had given birth to son Jack over the weekend. The 30-year-old shared the first look at baby Jack by posting a photo of his tiny hand holding onto her finger, and her fans were very receptive to the image.

Over 500,000 people liked the model’s post in just 14 hours after she shared it. Rosie’s followers also took to sharing their congratulations for the couple as they left heartfelt comments on her Instagram.

Of course, fans were not the only ones to take notice of Huntington-Whiteley’s sweet birth announcement. Plenty of outlets also picked up on the birth of the couple’s son as they reported on baby Jack. Us Weekly quoted the new mother as she told fans her son weighed in at a healthy 8.8 lbs.

“Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th.”

Us Weekly then reminded readers Rosie first informed the public she was pregnant in February with a photo of her posing on the beach in a bikini. Now, fans know the model was around five months pregnant in the post as she did not specify a due date.

Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham – 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th. ????????❤️ A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

The article dives into Rosie and Jason’s relationship as it reports they met on the 2011 set of Transformers before becoming engaged in January 2016. In a 2015 interview, Huntington-Whiteley addressed her long-term romance with Statham as she said there was a lot of pressure to get married.

“For any couple that’s been together for a certain amount of time, there’s a massive amount of pressure to get married.”

However, that pressure did not seem to affect the couple as they waited until the time was right for them to take the next step. A step that Rosie said is important, but not as important as first establishing a happy relationship.

“I totally believe in marriage, but being in a happy relationship is much more important to me.”

Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x ❤???????? Photo by @jasonstatham A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Huntington-Whiteley is quoted as also saying Statham makes her laugh every day and is her “best mate” as if she never had a proper relationship before. And judging by her social media posts, it seems Rosie and Jason are truly in love as the model shares candid shots with her followers.

There’s no denying the pair look very happy together in throwback photos found on Rosie’s Instagram. While she did not post a lot of baby bump pics during her pregnancy, Huntington-Whiteley was sure to share a few other precious moments with fans.

Met Ball Monday! Hope everyone has fun tonight! #tb A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on May 1, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

Congratulations to the new parents! Stay tuned for more photos of baby Jack Oscar Statham.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]