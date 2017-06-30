BIGBANG’s T.O.P Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges, Receives Two Years Of Probation, Possible 10 Months Jail Time

BIGBANG’s T.O.P officially pleaded guilty to all drug charges against him, admitting that he was involved in four incidents of marijuana usage.

On June 29, South Korean rapper T.O.P arrived at the Seoul Central District Court and proceeded with his first trial for drug charges. Reports revealed that the BIGBANG member did not deny the allegations and admitted that he was engaged in marijuana usage at least four times.

During an earlier investigation, BIGBANG’s T.O.P claimed that he was not aware that what he was smoking was marijuana. However, the K-pop star eventually admitted that he did smoke marijuana two out four instances.

T.O.P receives two years of probation with a possibility of at least 10 months jail time if he violates any terms.

It can be recalled that T.O.P has been accused of illegally smoking marijuana four times at his home with a female trainee, Han Seo Hee. Earlier this week, Han Seo Hee has been sentenced to four years of probation. In case she commits any offense during her probation, she will possibly face a three-year prison sentence.

T.O.P’s lawyer revealed that Han Seo Hee was the one who offered him marijuana while he was drunk. Apparently, the female trainee, who was rumored to be his girlfriend at that time, brought the drugs to T.O.P’s home to smoke together — two of which were revealed as liquid marijuana.

In a statement released by the BIGBANG member, he apologized for his wrongdoing and expressed his willingness to face the consequences.

“I was foolish. In the past, I wanted to escape from myself in the dark due to depression and severe anxiety disorder. My disorderly state of mind led to impulsive wrongdoing and an irrevocable mistake, and I disappointed many people.”

Earlier this month, T.O.P was hospitalized due to an alleged drug overdose. Reports revealed that the rapper was found unconscious after allegedly overdosing on prescribed tranquilizers.

The BIGBANG member’s urine test showed evidence of a substance called Benzodiazepine, a prescribed tranquilizer intended for people suffering from anxiety. Doctors revealed that the singer took too much of the said medicine.

Prior to his overdose, BIGBANG’s T.O.P wrote a heartfelt message to his fans and posted it on YG Entertainment’s official website. In his letter, T.O.P addressed all the accusations and apologized for disappointing them.

“First of all, I would like to extend my sincere apology to many of you for causing huge disappointment and disturbance. I feel so embarrassed that I can’t show myself in front of you to apologize. I have no excuses and deserve any kind of punishment. I feel very regretful and fearful for having left an irreparable scar in everyone’s hearts, including our members, my agency, friends, and family. I will reflect on my wrongdoing over and over again. Once more, I apologize for not being able to apologize to everyone personally.”

BIGBANG’s T.O.P started his mandatory service in South Korea’s armed forces as a policeman in February. He was later suspended after being indicted for marijuana usage.

