Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Vacation In The Bahamas Together On Two-Year Anniversary Of Split

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner vacationed in the Bahamas with their children on the two-year anniversary of their split.

Family fun in the sun

Jennifer Garner invited her ex Ben Affleck to the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas with their three children on what happened to be the two-year anniversary of their separation.

Hollywood actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their split back in June of 2015.

Us Weekly reported that the 45-year-old Miracles From Heaven actress allowed the 44-year-old Argo filmmaker to come along to the Atlantis Paradise Island resort in the Bahamas in order to keep things as normal as possible for their kids.

The former couple apparently shared adjoining luxury suites and got a third suite for additional space for the family during their vacation.

The famous family had a stunning view of the ocean with living rooms, kitchens, and lavish bathrooms.

Garner reportedly likes to have her ex around for her three children’s sake.

“Jennifer feels it’s beneficial for the kids to have their father present.” “Jen will always do whatever it takes to provide the best arrangements for them that she can.”

Keeping things normal for the kids

Ben and Jen were apparently just 100 miles away from the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas when they announced their separation in 2015. The couple had been married for 10 years.

The couple had been married for 10 years and had three kids—Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

At one point, it seemed that a reconciliation was in the works but it did not end up panning out. The former married couple filed for divorce two months ago.

Jennifer Garner was apparently in the Bahamas for a paid speaking event that provided the actress and her family with a private plane and the hotel rooms.

Garner has a ton of projects coming out in the near future, including Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda which comes out in 2018 and multiple endorsement deals.

The mother-of-three has also been the face of Neutrogena since 2010 and Capital One since 2014.

