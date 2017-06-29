‘Little People, Big World’: Will Molly Roloff’s Wedding Be Featured On New Season? Know Who Her Fiance Is

Molly Roloff is rarely seen on the Little People, Big World after she decided to leave the family’s reality show. It turns out it has much to do with logistics as she lives in Spokane, Washington, with her fiance. They are getting married this August, and here’s what we know about her fiance, Joel Silvius.

Molly and Joel met each other when they were undergraduates at Whitworth University, according to In Touch Weekly. It was not clear when the two started dating, but the two have photos together that dated back to 2015. They live together in Spokane, far from the Roloff’s farm in Oregon. There’s not much detail revealed about Joel, but the family seems to have approved him, saying that he’s a great guy.

The couple revealed their engagement in December, which was one of Molly’s rare appearances on the Little People, Big World. The girls of the family accompanied her for wedding dress shopping while she’s home for Christmas holidays. Molly and Joel will tie the knot on August 5, according to their wedding registries.

Little People, Big World is set to return for a new season in September. However, there is a little chance that Molly and Joel’s wedding will be featured on the show, according to reports. Molly has been the most private member of the family and will likely want to keep it that way, per The Hollywood Gossip. Fans could just hope to see some wedding photos shared by other Roloff members, particularly their mother Amy, this summer.

Amy Roloff broke the news of the show’s renewal on Twitter last week. She encouraged fans to watch the last episodes of the current season of Little People, Big World and added in the end, “More in September.” The network is yet to confirm the show’s renewal, but it would not come as a surprise if it is true.

There’s still much in store for the Roloffs. Tori and Zach have just welcomed their baby and are still adjusting to being parents. Then there’s Audrey who is also about to give birth. She and Jeremy have revealed that they moved to Portland in order to be closer to the Roloff’s farm in Oregon. Perhaps Jacob, who has just published his own book, might also return to the new season of Little People, Big World.

