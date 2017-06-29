Ryan Edwards’ Track Marks Reportedly Visible In ‘Teen Mom OG’ footage

Ryan Edwards has been the hottest Teen Mom OG topic for months. His ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout announced to the world that he was in some serious trouble during an episode of the show and since then, things surrounding him have been chaotic. Instead of a wedding that was planned and executed perfectly, Edwards and his bride-to-be eloped in mid-May. While it was said that they did it to help their custody case with Bookout’s son, Bentley, there seems to be another reason entirely.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Ryan Edwards was in rehab. The details surrounding it were kept under wraps. It is being reported that he entered rehab shortly after he tied the knot with MacKenzie Standifer. Their wedding was shown on the Teen Mom OG season finale and it caused a lot of controversies. On their drive to the aquarium where they were getting married, Edwards was visibly under the influence. In an effort to save face, Standifer shut down the cameras and before everything went silent, she was heard accusing him of using Xanax “again.” According to Radar Online, Ryan Edwards reportedly has visible track marks on his arms. The still photos were grabbed from Teen Mom OG footage and an expert weighed in saying that the photos were consistent with what track marks look like.

The drug of choice for Ryan Edwards has not officially been disclosed. There has been plenty of speculation and hints that point to opiates, but neither he nor MacKenzie Standifer has talked candidly about what happened. Edwards did release a statement about how well things were going but no specifics were given. He reportedly completed a 30-day stint in rehab. Ryan posted a meme slamming Maci Bookout on Father’s Day weekend, which would coincide with completing the program if he went in shortly after he married Standifer. Rumors are swirling there is bad blood between him and Bookout now that she blew the whistle on his issues.

During the preview for the Teen Mom OG reunion, Maci Bookout and MacKenzie Standifer faced off in front of Dr. Drew. It was clear the two were not being friendly and when it was mentioned that Ryan Edwards was in treatment, his wife confirmed it. Bookout called out Standifer and she ended up walking off the stage. She is taking immense heat for allowing her husband to drive while under the influence. At this point, she has not commented on the situation. There is plenty more to this story, and if Edwards did have track marks, the problem is more serious than fans thought.

