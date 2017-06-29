‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Finds Deimos’ Dead Body, Kicks Off Murder Mystery

Days of our Lives spoilers for Thursday reveal that Gabi Hernandez will be absolutely horrified when she stumbles upon the dead body of Deimos Kiriakis. Gabi, who is just one of many party goers to be drugged by Deimos, will be the one to find the corpse, but the mystery of who killed him is just getting started.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, on Wednesday’s episode, Days of our Lives fans watched as Deimos admired his handy work after drugging many Salem citizens such as Hope, Rafe, Eric, Nicole, Gabi, JJ, Lani, Eli, Chad, and Gabi, all of whom are hallucinating and out of their minds due to the drugs. However, the party attendees will likely sober up quickly once Deimos’ dead body is discovered by Gabi.

Rafe will arrive to help take control of the situation, and the Salem PD will be forced to investigate the murder, even though it doesn’t seem like anyone is going to miss Deimos. Everyone in attendance at the party that night will be a suspect and will be forced to clear their name. Days of our Lives viewers will watch as the party goers will not remember what they were doing while in their drugged state. However, the memories will likely return to them, and most of them will be shocked by what they were doing, and feel guilt over betraying their partners.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad and Abigail are both affected when they learn their divorce is final. https://t.co/1ogbpAs919 pic.twitter.com/hpMSMDv7Z1 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 28, 2017

Meanwhile, Hope Brady’s health will also be in jeopardy as she will have a bad reaction to the drugs that are in her system. Her reaction will get so bad that she’ll have to be hospitalized as she tries to fight off the drug’s dangerous effects. Rafe Hernandez will be by her side the entire time, and Days of our Lives fans can’t wait until he remembers that he got down on one knee and proposed to her. Will the memory give him the courage to pop the question to Hope again when they are both sober? If so, will she say yes this time around?

In the latest #DAYS, Deimos' rescue of Nicole is thwarted. https://t.co/6lvTN3pShL pic.twitter.com/VlWH5IZkma — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 25, 2017

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of our Lives spoilers? Who do you think murdered Deimos Kiriakis?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]