Adele Says She May ‘Never Tour Again’ In Emotional Note To Fans: ‘It Doesn’t Suit Me Well’

Adele delivered a final note at the second of four final tour dates in London, dubbed The Finale, on Wednesday night that, according to People, was a lot final than most of the audience realized.

Writers for the celebrity tome report that copies of a handwritten note penned by the “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” vocalist, 29, were hidden inside a number of tour booklets at Wembley Stadium in the U.K. and given to fans after the show, who later discovered through Adele’s own words that she may never tour again.

“So, this is it,” the note begins.

“After 15 months on the road and 18 months of [the 25 album], we are at the end. We have taken this tour across [the] U.K. and Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand, too.”

Adele later goes on to express in the note that while the 25 tour was a far more enjoyable experience for her than the “terrible history” attached to promoting 19 and 21 — the Grammy-winning singer’s first two albums from 2009 and 2011, respectively — in concert, the act of touring itself is something Adele claims she isn’t fully comfortable with.

“Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well,” Adele continues, going on to note that she prefers being a “homebody” who finds the “joy in the small things,” instead of always being on tour.

“Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring,” she later admits, adding that she only planned and completed the tour for her fans and to “hopefully have an impact on [them] the way that some of my favorite artists have had on me [when] I’ve seen them live.”

Even the location of Adele’s alleged final show was said to be purposely selected, as the singer also says, to properly honor where she got her start.

“I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home,” Adele explained.

“I might never see you again at a live show,” she said, in closing.

“Who knows? But I will remember this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now.”

Adele’s handwritten tour note can be read below.

Reportedly making the matter even more finite, writers for Just Jared add that Adele both displayed the letter in full during a break at the Wembley show and also told fans directly that despite giving up the tour life, she would “always record” music.

The singer’s final tour performances at Wembley are scheduled for July 1 and 2, as noted on Adele’s official website.

