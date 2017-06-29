Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Plans To Marry Tristan Thompson And Get Pregnant By End Of Year

Khloe Kardashian reportedly plans to marry Tristan Thompson, whom she is already calling the “love of her life,” and get pregnant by the end of the year.

Khloe’s got big plans

Khloe Kardashian is not wasting any more time. The reality star has always expressed a desire to get married and have children, and now that she’s met the “love of her life,” she wants to get the plan rolling.

After dating Tristan Thompson, 26, for less than a year, the 33-year-old is reportedly ready to tie the knot.

According to Radar Online, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dropped a “wedding and baby bombshell on her family.”

Insiders claimed that “Khloe’s mission was to be married and knocked up by the end of this year.”

This week, Kardashian teased her fans that she might be pregnant by posting a Polaroid snap of her and Thompson with the caption “mom” and “dad.”

“Khloe is not pregnant yet but she has definitely been trying,”

She’s got a wedding dress picked out

The reality star has also been hinting at an impending engagement for months now.

Khloe recently celebrated her 33rd birthday and was treated to a surprise party where she wore a sheer white dress.

My birthday was incredible! Dream like almost! It’s actually hard to put into words how special I feel and it’s mainly because of this man right here! Thank you baby for treating me like a Queen every single day! Thank you to all of my friends and family for helping surprise me and for being the best anyone could ask for!! (Tap for glam details) A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

“And as far as getting married to Tristan, she already has the ring and gown picked out.”

The NBA player posted an Instagram photo to wish his girlfriend a happy birthday saying, “Happy bday my love, this picture right here sums up how wild, crazy and how much we love each other.”

Happy bday my love, this picture right here sums up how wild, crazy and how much we love each other. Let’s continue to build more memories and cherish them with each other. God bless you, I love you A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Lamar seems to finally be over his ex

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom recently told Wendy Williams that he would no longer consider getting back together with her, E! News reported. Not that a reunion between the two was likely to happen anyway.

“I say that with no offense to her—that would be the best for both of us you, know what I’m saying? “We have to keep our distance.”

As far as Khloe’s relationship with Tristan was concerned, Lamar said that “they seem happy together,” saying “good for them.”

Do you think Khloe Kardashian will actually be married to Tristan Thompson and get pregnant by the end of the year? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Staff/Getty Images]