‘iZombie’ Season 4 News: Zombies Contained To Seattle, Ravi Will Have ‘Side Effects’ With His Cure, Plus More

Season 3 of iZombie ended with the beginning of the zombie apocalypse, albeit a very different one from AMC’s The Walking Dead. Now that the living know about the undead, what will happen moving forward into Season 4? Will the zombies live in harmony with the living much like the vampires did in HBO’s True Blood, or will it be an all out war?

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Season 4 of the CW Network’s iZombie. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

iZombie concluded Season 3 with the emergence of a zombie epidemic thanks to a flu vaccine that was contaminated with zombie blood. Liv Moore (Rose McIver) was opposed to this outbreak that was engineered by those working at Fillmore Graves, even though she is one of the undead. Major (Paul Buckley), on the other hand, insisted Chase Graves (Jason Dohring) turn him back into a zombie so he can help out.

So, where does this leave iZombie moving forward into Season 4? The show’s creator, Rob Thomas, has already spilled plenty of information in regard to Season 4 of iZombie. Here’s everything you need to know.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Season 4 of iZombie will see all of the zombies contained to Seattle.

“It’s in everyone’s best interest. There’s a mutually assured destruction there. And there’s going to be a No Man’s Land. So, essentially no sides want zombies to escape. And, if you’re a zombie, brains are available in Seattle; brains are not available outside of Seattle unless you kill humans or grave-rob.”

If you were wondering what will happen to Ravi (Rahul Kohli) now that he has tested a potential zombie vaccine on himself and then asked Liv to scratch him, Thomas revealed to TV Guide that his fate would be revealed in Episode 1 of Season 4. Fans are warned there will be side effects.

Along with Ravi’s experimentation, there will be 17 vials of the cure out in the world.

“There are 17 vials of a cure somewhere and nobody seems to know where they are, but they’re definitely not out in the world,” Thomas told TV Guide.

Rob Thomas is having to develop the entire infrastructure ahead of filming Season 4 of iZombie. He needs to map out, up front, what the justice system would now be like, whether terminally ill or old people would now flock to Seattle to avoid death, and if there will be a real estate boom thanks to a lower house price in Seattle.

Not everyone is happy with Chase Graves. Thanks to over 10,000 people being infected with the zombie virus against their will, Chase will have to watch his back moving forward into Season 4 of iZombie.

Season 3 of iZombie concluded with Major and Liv on opposing sides of the zombie conflict. Season 4 will see the pair still separated, even though they are both zombies. Rob Thomas warns fans that there will be obstacles for the pair moving forward.

“Politics will create a divide between Major and Liv this season. Major will be a gung ho defender of Fillmore Graves. Liv will become more and more disenchanted by what she sees as a heartless occupying army. Season 4 won’t be one big fight, but there’s enough of a gulf that it will get in the way of romance.”

Peyton (Aly Michalka) will have her hands full in Season 4 of iZombie thanks to many of Seattle’s prosecutors evacuating the city before the wall went up and isolated the state.

As for Blaine (David Anders), business will be booming for him in Season 4.

Even though Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) is human and Dale Bozzio (Jessica Harmon) is now a zombie, the next season of iZombie will see them together, but much in the way Liv and Major were when Major was still human.

“I can say that Clive and Bozzio are together as the season begins,” Rob Thomas reveals.

Now that the zombie secret is out, does this mean Season 4 of iZombie will be the end of the show? According to Rob Thomas, they have not planned it this way.

“We’re definitely not thinking that this is going to be the last,” Thomas revealed to TV Guide.

