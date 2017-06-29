Scott Disick Caught Illegally Parked At Nobu Amid Health ‘Suffering’ From Binge Drinking

Scott Disick was spotted illegally parked in a handicap spot at Nobu in Malibu after it was reported that his health was “suffering” from his binge drinking.

Scott’s health is suffering

Scott Disick was photographed leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California on Tuesday night, the Daily Mail reported.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend was illegally parked in a handicap parking space wearing a long-sleeved nude t-shirt with a pair of jeans.

Disick’s health was reported to be “suffering” due to his binge drinking.

Despite rumors that Scott is dating 19-year-old Bella Thorne again, the father-of-three arrived at Nobu in Malibu by himself.

Scott Disick’s last big public drinking outing was on June 10 when he hosted a big party at 1OAK in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old’s boozy behavior reportedly has his friends concerned about his health.

An insider close to the alcoholic and self-proclaimed sex addict told Radar Online that he is on a “fast track to liver disease the way he’s going.”

“He’s already starting to look kind of yellow in his pallor which has set off alarm bells his liver could be failing. He looks jaundiced and has to get a spray tan to give himself a credible color.”

Downing “several bottles” a night

The source also added that Scott can “easily down several bottles of champagne in a day, a large bottle of vodka, tequila shots, and wine – and that’s not sharing either.”

@diffeyewear Astro frame – get yours 25% off with code SCOTTD at diffeyewear.com????#DiffCollab A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Disick completed his fourth stint in rehab at Cliffside Malibu in 2015. He also spent time in facilities in Florida and Costa Rica for his drinking problem.

The father-of-three was hospitalized at one point in 2014 for alcohol poisoning after both of his parents died within a few months of each other.

Looks like the lord is back @1oaklv @liquidlv A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

The 34-year-old’s rumored casual fling, Bella Thorne, 19, recently tweeted that she was “really starting to like you and it’s kind of annoying,” which fans assumed was about Disick.

Scott and the bisexual teenager partied together at Lana Del Rey’s 32nd birthday party at 1OAK in West Hollywood on Friday, People reported.

“Scott looked very tired. He was drunk. Bella was clinging onto him.”

Cruising A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jun 3, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

An insider claimed that Bella and Scott have been “hanging out every day” adding that it seemed like the actress “loved the attention she gets” from hanging out with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.”

There’s something wrong with me…but that’s kinda what i Love.???????? #weirdo A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Meanwhile, his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian has been casually dating former boxer Younes Bendjima for the last month.

[Featured Image by Timothy Hiatt/Stringer/Getty Images]