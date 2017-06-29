‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Luciana Just Mentioned Tunnels, So Will Fans See The Characters From ‘Passage’ Soon?

AMC has always been good at creating little snippets of the world surrounding The Walking Dead that helps to enrich the audience’s viewing pleasure. Webisodes have been created for The Walking Dead that delve into unknown, or little known, characters. For example, AMC gave a backstory to the reason why Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) found the words, “Don’t open, dead inside,” written on the chained doors inside the hospital he woke up in at the start of the series.

In Fear the Walking Dead, AMC went one step further and created the web series, Flight: 462. This series ended up creating new characters that were later introduced in Season 2 of Fear. However, this created some confusion when they later released a similarly formatted series, Passage. Fans were left wondering if a new character from this series would also be introduced in Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead.

The network had remained fairly quiet about whether this web series would crossover into Season 3 of Fear, until Fear‘s showrunner, Dave Erickson revealed to Deadline that there had been the intention of bringing one of the Passage characters into Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead.

“The character of the boyfriend in Passage, played by Mike Mosley, we wanted him to be the border guard that Travis and Nick come across in 301—in the premiere—and then, frankly, it became a question of scheduling. It didn’t pan out the way we wanted.”

This seemed to explain away why Passage existed and allowed fans to go back to watching Season 3 of Fear without much more thought in regard to the miniseries. Then, in Episode 5 of Fear, Luciana (Danay Garcia) made a very brief mention of some tunnels in Mexicali and now fans are wondering if there could still be a crossover between the two shows.

In Episode 5 (titled “Burning in Water, Drowning in Flame”) of Fear the Walking Dead, Season 3, Luciana tells Nick that she knew people in Mexicali who had access to some tunnels.

“There are tunnels where they would hide, prohibition tunnels.”

Knowing that the main group from Fear the Walking Dead are in the general vicinity of Mexicali — or were when Season 3 started — and having Erickson state that the plan was for Travis (Cliff Curtis) and Nick (Frank Dillane) to meet up with Colton in Season 3, indicates that Luciana could actually mean the same tunnels featured in Passage.

Luciana states these tunnels are “prohibition tunnels,” so are they the same?

According to Gabi (Mishel Prada), who plays Colton’s girlfriend in Passage, Colton was working border patrol when the apocalypse hit. She explains it all to Sierra (Kelsey Scott) in an early episode of Passage.

“There’s a tunnel. My boyfriend was border patrol. He seized the tunnel after all this started.”

At this point, it appears the tunnel is not owned by border patrol but was taken from the people using it. Perhaps these are the same tunnels Luciana was talking about in Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 3. However, only by tuning into subsequent episodes of the show will reveal if there will be a crossover between Fear and Passage at some point.

You can view Passage in its entirety below.

